Robotic Air Purifier Market to Reach USD 535.1 Million by 2029 | Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Industry Growth

·7 min read
Companies covered in the Robotic Air Purifier Market Are Partnering Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions, Dyson, Fine Robotics Co. Ltd., Ecovacs etc.

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic air purifier market size was valued at USD 280.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 302.0 million in 2022 to USD 535.1 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

This information is stated by Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled “Robotic Air Purifier Market, 2022-2029.”

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-air-purifier-market-102027

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

  • ROVACS (China)

  • Diqee Intelligent Corp Ltd (China)

  • Ecovacs (China)

  • Fakir Hausgerate GmbH (Germany)

  • Aier Environment Technology Co Ltd (China)

  • Shenzhen Global New Intelligence Technology Co Ltd (China)

  • JETS Air Pro (U.S.)

  • MTG GmbH (Germany)

  • Prosenic (China)

COVID-19 Impacts:

Hasty Growth in Market During COVID-19 Pandemic Spurred Development

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market. Surged indoor time spent by customers has presented notable augmentation in the sales of these products throughout the world. The net sales of IRobot Corporation rose by around 18% in 2020 in comparison with 2019.

Lockdown execution in multiple nations, such as India, the U.S., Africa, and others, and social distancing guidelines imposed to avert the spread of coronavirus resulted in an abrupt shutting of manufacturing divisions and also limited the operations in public areas.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-air-purifier-market-102027

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

8.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 535.1 Million

Base Year

2021

Robotic Air Purifier Market Size in 2021

USD 280.1 Million

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By End-User, By Region

Robotic Air Purifier Market Growth Drivers

HEPA Segment to Lead the Market

Growing Consciousness Related to Indoor Air Quality to Accelerate Demand

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

Asia Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share Backed by Robust Economic Development

Segments:

HEPA Segment to Lead the Market

By product type, the market is categorized into HEPA, active carbon, electrostatic precipitator, ion & ozone generator, and others (anion purification layer and palmer purification layers). The HEPA segment is anticipated to lead the market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/robotic-air-purifier-market-102027

Residential Segment to Demonstrate Higher CAGR in the End-user Segment

By end-user, the market is categorized into residential and commercial.

The residential segment is estimated to perceive strong growth of 8.9% during the forecast period due to the usage of robotic air purifier in residences.

The scope of the global market is characterized into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the robotic air purifier market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for such purifiers in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Consciousness Related to Indoor Air Quality to Accelerate Demand

An escalating urbanization and overpopulation throughout the urban areas have amplified the amount of air pollution and significantly tainted the air quality index throughout the chief cities of fundamental countries. The application of air purifiers through residential and commercial spaces to gain improvement in the air quality has recorded notable augmentation across nations such as India, Brazil, the U.S., and others. A rising alertness concerning the usage of robotic air purifier to reduce air pollution will positively boost market growth.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-air-purifier-market-102027

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share Backed by Robust Economic Development

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a dominating robotic air purifier market share, stoked by sturdy financial growth in economies involving China, India, Japan, and others.

North America is anticipated to grow with highest growth rate, owing to surge in strict guidelines and rise in awareness about indoor air quality, fueling the growth of the market.

In Europe, owing to larger household spaces in residential as well as commercial spaces, the demand for such purifiers is bolstering. Also, rising installation of all-inclusive ambient air quality management and growing cognizance among people navigate the growth of the market in Europe region.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: iRobot Corporation presented iRobot OS, a genius home intelligence platform. It offers a fresh level of user experience for smart homes and sorting homes. This novel OS is intended for enhancing the performance of products.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/robotic-air-purifier-market-102027

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-air-purifier-market-102027

