RoboFi

RoboFi launches Powerful Crypto Trading Bots Marketplace

RoboFi mainnet is built on Binance Smart Chain with the mission of connecting crypto trading bots and retail investors.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboFi has announced the launch of its first Initial Bot Offering (IBO) of Crypto Trading Bots on the Binance Smart Chain Mainnet after involving the community in the testnet network testing phase.



RoboFi has introduced the new concept of IBO to the market, where crypto trading bots developers can raise funds while retail users can easily purchase DAO Crypto Trading Bots, stake, or participate in the IBO and be a governance shareholder of a crypto trading bot while storing the crypto asset securely.

RoboFi mainnet is built on Binance Smart Chain with the mission of connecting crypto trading bots and retail investors. Mainnet is powered by VICS token and now users will be able to stake VICS token and other supported cryptocurrencies on various crypto trading bots that are available on the RoboFi Mainnet.

Dr. Minh Sang Tran, Director of RoboFi, said, “RoboFi is determined to provide a reliable crypto trading bot and prioritize security in constructing its ecosystem. We will ensure that significant vulnerabilities are nonexistent, and we are working with the right people to build RoboFi in the most sustainable way possible. We also want to thank to the RoboFi community and VICS token holder for supporting us so far.”

She also added, “We are very grateful to provide RoboFi technology to the market. Through RoboFi and the VICS token, we will provide our service in the most secure and transparent way while security is our first philosophy.”

About RoboFi

RoboFi (www.robofi.io) is a Defi platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots. Through its IBO (Initial Bot Offering) system, community members can maximize their earnings in an easy, simple, and secure way. We create a safe and transparent environment based on blockchain technologies that help developers bring crypto trading bot platforms to the market. In addition, individuals will have easy access to these bot applications, thereby generating more earning opportunities. RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by the $VICS token.

Story continues

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5d367fe-6f21-493a-8d89-3b8ab376799d

CONTACT: Contact: Donna Lee donna.lee@robofi.io



