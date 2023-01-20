Robo-Advisor Market Size 2023-2030: Market Share, Top Companies report covers, Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Defination,Share, and Regional Analysis by Key Players,Segmentation and Forecast

PUNE, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robo-Advisor Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report studies the Robo-Advisor market, covering market size for segment by type (Pure Robo Advisory, Hybrid Robo advisory, etc.), by application (Retail Investors, High Net Worth Individuals, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

Robo-Advisor Market Report Contains 2023: -

  • Complete overview of the global Robo-Advisor Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Robo-Advisor Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of Robo-Advisor market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Robo-Advisor Market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Betterment,FutureAdvisor,Personal Capital,Vanguard Personal Advisor,Wealthfront,WiseBanyan,SigFig Wealth Management,Schwab Intelligent Portfolios,SoFi Wealth,Wealthsimple,Ellevest,The Vanguard Group,TD Ameritrade,Axos Invest,Nutmeg Saving and Investment,Charles Schwab,Bambu,Hedgeable,Ally Financial,AssetBuilder,Blooom,Scalable Capital,Moneyfarm,Acorns,United Income,Rebellion Research,WealthNavi

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Robo-Advisor from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Robo-Advisor market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

A robo-advisor is an online investment management service that uses algorithms and automation to provide financial advice and manage investment portfolios. These platforms typically provide automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting, and other features, with low account minimums and lower fees compared to traditional human financial advisors.

Robo-advisors use computer algorithms to build and manage portfolios based on a client's risk tolerance, investment goals and time horizon. They generally provide low-cost, diversified and automated investment portfolios, which are constructed using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or other low-cost investment vehicles.

The robo-advisory market is relatively new, but it is growing rapidly, as more and more investors turn to these platforms for their low cost, ease of use, and the ability to manage their investments online. Robo-advisory platforms are expected to continue to expand and evolve in the future, offering new and more advanced features to meet the evolving needs of investors.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Robo-Advisor Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Robo-Advisor Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

  • Pure Robo Advisory

  • Hybrid Robo advisory

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

  • Retail Investors

  • High Net Worth Individuals

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

  • Direct Channel

  • Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Robo-Advisor Market: -

  • Betterment

  • FutureAdvisor

  • Personal Capital

  • Vanguard Personal Advisor

  • Wealthfront

  • WiseBanyan

  • SigFig Wealth Management

  • Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

  • SoFi Wealth

  • Wealthsimple

  • Ellevest

  • The Vanguard Group

  • TD Ameritrade

  • Axos Invest

  • Nutmeg Saving and Investment

  • Charles Schwab

  • Bambu

  • Hedgeable

  • Ally Financial

  • AssetBuilder

  • Blooom

  • Scalable Capital

  • Moneyfarm

  • Acorns

  • United Income

  • Rebellion Research

  • WealthNavi

Key Benefits of Robo-Advisor Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of 2022-2030 Report on Global Robo-Advisor Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Robo-Advisor Market Overview

1.1 Robo-Advisor Definition

1.2 Global Robo-Advisor Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Robo-Advisor Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Robo-Advisor Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Robo-Advisor Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Robo-Advisor Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Robo-Advisor Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

      1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Robo-Advisor Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Robo-Advisor Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Robo-Advisor Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Robo-Advisor Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Robo-Advisor Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Robo-Advisor Market by Type

3.1.1 Pure Robo Advisory

3.1.2 Hybrid Robo advisory

3.2 Global Robo-Advisor Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robo-Advisor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.4 Global Robo-Advisor Average Price by Type (2016-2021)

3.5 Leading Players of Robo-Advisor by Type in 2021

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Robo-Advisor Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Robo-Advisor Market by Application

4.1.1 Retail Investors

4.1.2 High Net Worth Individuals

4.2 Global Robo-Advisor Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Robo-Advisor by Application in 2021

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Robo-Advisor Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Robo-Advisor Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Robo-Advisor Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Robo-Advisor by Sales Channel in 2021

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

1.To study and analyze the global Robo-Advisorconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Robo-Advisor Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Robo-Advisormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Robo-Advisor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Robo-Advisor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Robo-Advisor Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Robo-Advisor Market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Robo-Advisor Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Robo-Advisor Market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Robo-Advisor market?


Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Robo-Advisor,Industry.

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?


With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.
Please find the key player list in Summary.

3. What are your main data sources?


Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.
Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?


Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

