ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 11.00 A.M.



ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2021 ON 15 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 11.00 A.M.

Robit Plc will publish its financial statement release 2021 on Tuesday 15 February 2022 at 11.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after publishing.

Analyst, investor, and press conference

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday 15 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Scandic Simonkenttä (meeting room Mansku), Simonkatu 9, FI-00100 Helsinki. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. The conference will be held in English.

The report will be presented by Robit Plc’s Group CEO, Tommi Lehtonen and Group CFO, Arto Halonen.

Due to the prevailing situation, the number of the attendees may have to be limited. The possible restrictions will be informed closer to the date in accordance with the regional restrictions and recommendations.

The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/r15022022 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/r15022022 . Registration is not required.

The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after the press conference.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .



