ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 09/08/2022 at 11:00 am

ROBIT PLC HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY–30 JUNE 2022: RECORD NET SALES, PROFITABILITY IMPROVED

In the text, ‘review period’ refers to 1 April–30 June 2022 (Q2), and ‘H1’ refers to 1 January–30 June 2022. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2021 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.

1 April–30 June 2022 in brief

Net sales EUR 31.0 million (25.1), increase 23.7%

EBITDA EUR 4.1 million (1.9)

EBITDA 13.1% of net sales (7.4%)

EBITA EUR 2.8 million (0.7)

EBIT 8.4% of net sales (1.8%)

Review period net income EUR 2.1 million (-0.2)

Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 1.4 million (-2.4)

1 January–30 June 2022 in brief

Net sales EUR 57.3 million (48.1), increase 19.2%

EBITDA EUR 5.0 million (3.4)

EBITDA 8.7% of net sales (7.2%)

EBITA EUR 2.6 million (1.0)

EBIT 3.7% of net sales (1.2)

Review period net income EUR 1.3 million (0.2)

Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 1.0 million (-4.1)

Equity ratio at the end of the review period 45.7% (44.2)

Key financials Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change % H1 2022 H1 2021 Change % 2021 Net sales, EUR 1,000 31,025 25,088 23.7% 57,328 48,110 19.2% 100,755 EBITDA*, EUR 1,000 4,062 1,864 118% 4,984 3,441 44.8% 7,595 EBITDA, % of net sales 13.1% 7.4% 8.7% 7.2% 7.5% EBITA, EUR 1,000 2,844 678 319.5% 2,571 1,015 153.4% 2,940 EBITA, % of net sales 9.2% 2.7% 4.5% 2.1% 2.9% EBIT, EUR 1,000 2,619 462 466.6% 2,127 583 264.9% 2,080 EBIT, % of net sales 8.4% 1.8% 3.7% 1.2% 2.1% Result for the period, EUR 1,000 2,082 -191 1,188.3% 1,333 224 495.0% 886 Result for the period, % of net sales 6.7% -0.8% 2.3% 0.5% 0.9% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1,000 0.09 -0.01 0.05 0.01 0.04 Return on equity (ROE), %** 4.5% 0.5% 1.8% Return on capital employed (ROCE), %** 4.2% 1.5% 2.5%

*No items affecting comparability H1/2022 or H1/2021

**Calculation principles corrected to correspond to the formula defined for key figures

ROBIT’S OUTLOOK FOR 2022

Considering all identified risk factors, Robit estimates the demand in the global mining and construction industry to remain at the current level. The company has identified global factors, such as the war in Ukraine, cost inflation in raw materials and logistics and the potential global decline of economic development. They are unlikely to substantially affect the company's operations in 2022.

Demand in the construction industry is supported by the good work situation in the construction market areas that are relevant to Robit and the significant financing decided globally for the construction industry. General deterioration in the economic situation and high cost inflation may have the effect of suspending construction projects. For the time being, Robit is not accepting any new export orders from Russia and Belarus, which accounted for under 8% of the company’s net sales in the 2021 financial period. To compensate for this revenue, the company seeks revenue growth from other global markets.

GUIDANCE FOR 2022

Robit estimates that net sales in 2022 will increase and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared to 2021, assuming that there are no significant changes in the exchange rates from the level at the end of 2021.

CEO ARTO HALONEN:

Robit experienced a record strong Q2 both in terms of growth and profitability. In Q2, for the first time, our net sales exceeded the EUR 30 million mark, with net sales totalling EUR 31 million (25.1). Orders received stood at EUR 26.4 million (26.5). The company’s profitability improved on the comparison period. EBITDA was EUR 4.1 million (1.9), up 118% on the comparison period. A significant step in H1 was also our progress made towards the sustainability goals we have set. We achieved a clear improvement with Robit’s emission intensity.

The company’s priorities for 2022 are improved profitability, profitable growth and strengthening cash flow. We were successful in achieving these goals. To strengthen profitability, the measures will focus on three key areas: pricing management, procurement savings projects and remedial measures for low profitability customers. In all three areas where we seek to strengthen profitability, we succeeded in implementing our action plans. We were able to pass on the rise in costs, we completed a competitive tendering process in one of our key procurement categories and we took forward other procurement savings projects.

In Q2, growth was strong in both business units. Both the Top Hammer and the Down the Hole business unit grew 23.7% over the comparison period. During the quarter, we were able to complete a Top Hammer business investment programme. Our Top Hammer capacity has increased considerably, and we will also be able to adapt to the growth of the business in the future. In addition, we achieved growth in all markets. Growth was strongest in the East region, where we delivered from the existing orderbook. For the time being, we are not accepting any new export orders from Russia or Belarus, which is why H2 sales from these countries will experience a significant decrease. In the course of the review period, we sharpened the implementation of the growth projects to safeguard continued growth despite the effects caused by the war in Ukraine.

Net cash flow from the company’s operating activities improved in the quarter as a result of strong profitability. Managing the company’s working capital, and especially inventories, is key to strengthening cash flow further. In Q2, we did not witness any marked improvement in working capital. During the quarter, we implemented the optimised inventory management parameters and took measures to cut the delivery times. The impacts of the measures taken will be visible in H2.

SUSTAINABILITY

Lost Time Incident Frequency (LTIF) developed negatively in the review period, and further measures to improve safety were added. Our factories are constantly working to increase safety awareness, and a new easy-to-use tool was taken into use for the purpose of reporting safety observations. With regard to emission intensity, clear improvement has been achieved, and in terms of a responsible and sustainable delivery chain we were able to reach our goals.

Emission intensity Waste Consultative sales hours per year LTIF Sustainable suppliers Sustainable distributors 06/2022 -21.3% 88% 362 h 4.1 92% 76% 12/2021 -0.5% 87% 921 h 2.1 79% 38% Target -50.0% >90% >1,000 h 0.0 >90% >90%

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

EUR thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change % H1 2022 H1 2021 Change % 2021 Top Hammer 17,126 13,848 23.7% 33,594 26,299 27.7% 56,287 Down the Hole 13,899 11,239 23.7% 23,734 21,811 8.8% 44,468 Total 31,025 25,088 23.7% 57,328 48,110 19.2% 100,755

The Group’s net sales in Q2 totalled EUR 31 million (25.1). There was an increase of 23.7% over the comparison period. In constant currencies, the increase was 17.4%.

The Group’s net sales in H1 totalled EUR 57.3 million (48.1). There was an increase of 19.2% over the comparison period. In constant currencies, the increase was 15.5%.

The Top Hammer business continued to grow strongly in Q2, growing 23.7%. In H1, Top Hammer net sales grew by 27.7% to EUR 33.6 million (26.3). The investments made last year in our production capacity continued to improve our delivery capacity, enabling strong growth also in the future.

In Q2, the Down the Hole business also experienced strong growth of 23.7%. In H1, net sales grew 8.8% to EUR 23.7 million. Growth was especially significant in North America. Sales in the East region also developed strongly, driven by sales in the very strong Geotechnical market segment.

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change % H1 2022 H1 2021 Change % 2021 EMEA 13,154 11,810 11.4% 23,906 22,576 5.9% 45,298 Americas 6,658 4,566 45.8% 13,260 8,274 60.3% 19,960 Asia 3,231 2,643 22.2% 6,083 5,016 21.3% 10,771 Australasia 3,686 3,590 2.7% 6,994 6,792 3.0% 14,001 East 4,296 2,479 73.3% 7,085 5,451 30.0% 10,725 Total 31,025 25,088 23.7% 57,328 48,110 19.2% 100,755



In Q2, the company’s growth was strong in the Americas and the Asia region. In the Americas region, sales especially increased in North America. During Q2, there was a strong increase in sales, 73.3%, in the East region due to a significant number of deliveries made to our contract customers not on the sanction list scheduled on the review period. In Australia, sales increased by 2.7% in the review period. The EMEA region returned to a growth track, and sales increased by 11.4% in Q2.

In H1, all markets experienced growth. Growth was strongest in the Americas region, where net sales grew substantially 60.3%, while market demand remained good. The Asia and East regions also grew strongly in H1 and achieved over 20% growth. The Australasia and EMEA regions experienced growth in the review period.

PROFITABILITY

Key figures

EUR thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change % H1 2022 H1 2021 Change % 2021 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 4,062 1,864 118% 4,984 3,441 44.8% 7,595 EBITDA, % of net sales 13.1% 7.4% 8.7% 7.2% 7.5% EBIT, EUR 1,000 2,619 462 466.6% 2,127 583 264.9% 2,080 EBIT, % of net sales 8.4% 1.8% 3.7% 1.2% 2.1% Result for the period, EUR 1,000 2,082 -191 1,188.3% 1,333 224 495.0% 886 Result for the period, % of net sales 6.7% -0.8% 2.3% 0.5% 0.9%

The company’s profitability in the review period clearly improved. EBITDA for Q2 was EUR 4.1 million (1.9). EBITDA’s share of net sales was at the strategy level, at 13.1% (7.4%). The company’s EBIT was EUR 2.6 million (0.5). EBIT was 8.4% (1.8%) of the review period net sales.

EBITDA for H1 was EUR 5 million (3.4) EBITDA’s share of net sales was 8.7% (7.2%). The company’s EBIT was EUR 2.1 million (0.6). EBIT was 3.7% (1.2%) of the review period net sales.

The improved operating profit was supported by sales that grew strongly as well as by more accurate pricing. The company’s profitability improvement measures systematically progressed in the review period, and the results materialized in Q2. The positive development of profitability was also affected by the successful management of fixed costs.

Financial income and expenses in Q2 totalled EUR -0.5 million (-0.9), of which EUR -0.3 million (-0.3) was in interest expenses and EUR -0.1 million (-0.5) in exchange rate changes. The result for the quarter improved, being EUR 2.1 million (-0.2)

Financial income and expenses in H1 totalled EUR -1.0 million (-0.7), of which EUR -0.7 million (-0.6) was in interest expenses and EUR -0.2 million (0.0) in exchange rate changes. The review period results improved, being EUR 1.3 million (0.2)

CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

Consolidated cash flow statement

EUR thousand Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 Net cash flows from operating activities Cash flows before changes in working capital 4,827 1,934 5,581 3,609 7,826 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes 1,739 -2,110 1,772 -3,271 -2,785 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 1,440 -2,370 1,047 -4,084 -4,174 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -371 -492 -805 -1,287 -3,885 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities -1,617 -82 -3,111 292 3,091 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -549 -2,944 -2,869 -5,078 -4,968 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 7,185 12,352 9,525 14,339 14,339 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents 443 -37 422 111 154 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 7,079 9,372 7,079 9,372 9,525

The Group’s Q2 cash flow before changes in working capital improved to EUR 4.8 million (1.9). Net cash flow for operating activities was EUR 1.4 million (-2.4). The changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -2.8 million (-4.0). The change in working capital was affected slightly positively by the EUR 0.2 million increase in accounts payable. The growth in account and other receivables had a negative impact of EUR 2.4 million on cash flow, and the growth of inventories had an impact of EUR 0.6 million. Increased invoicing increased the amount of account receivables.

Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities for Q2 was EUR -0.4 million (-0.5) Gross investments in production totalled EUR 0.4 million (0.6). The share of investments in net sales was 1.4% (2.3). The investments were mainly directed at the company’s factories in South Korea and Lempäälä, Finland. The investments are aimed at responding to the growth of the Top Hammer business.

Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities for Q2 was EUR -1.6 million (-0.1) Net changes in loans totalled EUR -1.9 million (4.0). The change in bank overdrafts was EUR 0.8 million (-3.6). The repayment of lease liabilities reported in net cash flow from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR 0.5 million (0.5).

Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs totalled EUR 1.4 million (1.4). Of this, EUR 0.2 million related to the amortisation of customer relationships and brand value from business acquisitions.

FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand 7,079 9,372 9,525 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 38,805 35,139 41,522 of which short-term interest-bearing financial liabilities: 8,066 3,758 10,500 Net interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 31,726 25,767 31,996 Undrawn credit facility, EUR thousand 3,397 6,000 2,738 Gearing, % 60.2% 53.8% 65.1% Equity ratio, % 45.7% 44.2% 42.2%

The Group had interest-bearing liabilities amounting to EUR 38.8 million (35.1), of which EUR 7 million (4.8) were IFRS 16 interest-bearing liabilities. The Group’s liquid assets totalled EUR 7.1 million (9.4). Interest-bearing net liabilities amounted to EUR 31.7 million (25.8), and interest-bearing net bank liabilities excluding IFRS 16 liabilities stood at EUR 24.7 million (20.9).

The Group’s equity at the end of the review period was EUR 52.7 million (47.9). The Group’s equity ratio was 45.7% (44.2) and gearing stood at 60.2% (53.8).

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

The number of personnel decreased by 4 persons from the end of the comparison period, and at the end of the review period it was 268 (272). At the end of the review period, 72% of the company’s personnel were located outside Finland.

The company’s Management Team at the end of the review period was composed of Arto Halonen (CEO), George Apostolopoulos (VP Global Sales), Adam Baker (VP Down the Hole), Jorge Leal (VP Top Hammer), Ville Peltonen (Interim CFO), Ville Pohja (VP Geotechnical) and Jaana Rinne (Group HR Director).

FINANCIAL TARGETS

Robit’s long-term target is to achieve organic net sales growth of 15% annually and comparable EBITDA profitability of 13%.

Long-term target 2020 2021 H1 2022 Net sales growth, p.a. 15% 6% 10% 19.2% Comparable EBITDA, % of net sales 13% 5.6% 7.5% 8.7%

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

The General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year ending 31 December 2021

The General Meeting decided to approve the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies. The decision was advisory.

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. Kim Gran, Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä and Harri Sjöholm were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Markku Teräsvasara and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The annual remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 50,000, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. There is also a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting. The fee is paid for meetings attended by the Chairman of the Board. Other costs such as travel, and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration for the Board members is EUR 30,000, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. There is also a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting. The fee is paid for meetings attended by the member of the Board. Other costs, such as travel and lodging expenses, will also be compensated.

Members of the Working Committee, Personnel Committee and Audit Committee are paid a financial compensation of EUR 500 per meeting attended. Other costs such as travel, and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Board and Board members for the entire term of office will be paid in December 2022. The part of the remuneration paid in shares may be paid by issuing new shares in the company or by acquiring shares by the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration pays the transfer tax.

Ernst & Young Oy, an audit firm, was re-elected as the company’s auditor for a term that will continue until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Oy has notified the company that Authorised Public Accountant Toni Halonen will serve as the company’s principal responsible auditor.

The General Meeting resolved to pay the auditor’s remuneration in accordance with an invoice approved by the company.

The General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum of 2,117,990 shares of the company and/or accepting the same number of the company’s shares as a pledge, in one or several tranches by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The maximum total of shares that will be acquired and/or accepted as a pledge corresponds to 10% of all the shares in the company as of the date of the notice to the General Meeting. However, the company cannot, together with its subsidiary companies, own or accept as a pledge altogether more than 10% of its own shares at any point in time. The company’s shares may be purchased under this authorisation solely by using unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The shares will be acquired other than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders via public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price on the date on which the acquisition is made or at a price formed on the market. The authorisation is proposed to be used for the purposes of implementing the company’s share-based incentive schemes or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors, for example.

It was resolved that the authorisation revokes the authorisation granted by the General Meeting on 25 March 2021 to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but no longer than until 30 June 2023.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue and on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, in one or more tranches, either against or without consideration.

The number of shares to be issued, including shares to be issued on the basis of special rights, may not exceed 2,117,990, which amounts to 10% of all shares in the company as at the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors may decide to either issue new shares or to transfer any treasury shares held by the company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all terms that apply to the share issue and to the issuance of special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right. The authorisation will be used, for example, for the purposes of strengthening the company’s balance sheet and improving its financial status, implementing the company’s share-based incentive systems or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but no longer than until 30 June 2023. The authorisation will revoke all the previously granted, unused authorisations to decide on a share issue and the issuance of options or other special rights entitling to shares.

SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER

On 30 June 2022, the company had 21,179,900 shares and 4,399 shareholders. Trading volume in January–June was 1,767,980 shares (3,624,890).

The company held 88,464 treasury shares (0.42% of total shares). On 30 June 2022, the market value of the company’s shares was EUR 48.3 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 2.28. The highest price in January–June was EUR 4.55 and the lowest price was EUR 2.13.

RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

The geopolitical situation, which is growing tenser, poses a risk to the company’s business. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia affect the development of net sales and profitability especially in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, which account for under 8% of the company’s sales in the 2021 financial year. The crisis has also significantly increased the prices of raw materials, to which Robit reacted by introducing a premium in customer prices. Furthermore, the effects of the sanctions on the smooth flow of Russian payment transactions pose a risk to the company’s cash flow and treasury management. Robit complies with all the imposed sanctions and continuously monitors the situation.

Robit closely monitors the impact of COVID-19 on demand in the sector. In general, customer operations have returned to normal levels. The effects on Robit’s operations are now limited and only affect individual countries or regions. Robit will continue actions to protect the health of its personnel and to ensure the continuity of the company’s operations. At the time of reporting, all of the company’s factories were operating at the planned capacity. No disruptions in the supply chain have been identified that cannot be managed, for example, with current inventory levels and supplier cooperation.

Other uncertainty factors include exchange rate development, the functioning of information systems, integration of corporate acquisitions, risks related to the security of supply and logistics, and IPR risks. Fully transferring the increase in raw material costs to customer prices may pose a financial risk. Changes in export countries’ tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company’s export trade or its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit’s business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group’s customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit’s products and other operations.

CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

OTHER EVENTS IN JANUARY–JUNE 2022

On 20 January 2022, the company announced the proposals of Robit Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee regarding the Board members and Board fees for the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee’s proposals were included in the notice to the General Meeting. Timo Sallinen (Director, Head of Listed Securities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company) acted as the Chairman of the Shareholder’ Nomination Committee, with Harri Sjöholm (Chairman of the Board, Five Alliance Oy), Tuomas Virtala (CEO, Asset Management, OP Corporate Bank Plc) and Jukka Vähäpesola (Head of Equities, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company) as the other members.

On 15 February 2022, Robit Plc’s Board of Directors decided on a performance-based share reward scheme for key personnel. The purpose of the share scheme is to align the owners’ and the key persons’ goals in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to commit the key persons to the company and to encourage them to achieve the company’s key strategic goals as well as to provide them with a competitive long-term incentive scheme. The share scheme includes earning periods of one and two years. The first earning period of the share scheme comprises the year 2022 and the second earning period comprises the years 2023–2024. The remuneration that may be paid under the share scheme for the 2022 one-year earning period is based on the company’s predetermined net cash inflow target in the 2022 financial statements. The remuneration that may be paid under the share scheme for the 2023–2024 two-year earning period is based on the company’s predetermined average earnings per share in the financial statements for the years 2023 and 2024. The remuneration that may be paid under the share scheme for both earning periods will be paid in May 2025. The share scheme covers a target group of some 30 key persons, members of the Management Team and high-potential employees.

On 15 February 2022, Robit published its financial statements release for 1 January–31 December 2021.

On 15 February 2022, the company sent Robit Plc’s shareholders a notice to the Annual General Meeting of 22 March 2022.

On 25 February 2022, Robit announced that the company’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 had been published on the company’s website.

Robit Plc CEO Tommi Lehtonen and Robit Plc’s Board of Directors agreed together that Mr Lehtonen will leave his post as CEO on 15 March 2022. The company’s Board of Directors appointed Arto Halonen CEO as of 15 March 2022. Ville Peltonen was appointed Robit Plc’s Interim CFO on 16 March 2022.

The company’s Annual General Meeting was held on 22 March 2022. Robit announced the decisions of the Annual General Meeting in a separate stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.

On 22 March 2022, Robit published the decisions of the constituent meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. At its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors elected by Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2022 elected from among its members Harri Sjöholm as Chairman of the Board and Anne Leskelä as Vice Chairman, and members to serve on Robit Plc’s Remuneration Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee.

On 24 March 2022, Robit Plc announced that the company’s Board of Directors decided to increase the maximum size of the performance-based share reward scheme decided on 15 February 2022 from 180,000 shares to 240,000 shares. This update of the maximum size is due to Robit Plc’s new CEO. It was decided that no other updates would be made to the scheme. Previously, information on the scheme was published in a stock exchange release on 15 February 2022. Following this update, the 2022–2024 share reward scheme is dimensioned in such a way that the relative proportion of the share transfer taking place under all share schemes in force at the company will remain below four per cent of the company’s shares.

On 27 April 2022, Robit published its interim financial reporting for 1 January–31 March 2022.

On 15 June 2022, Robit published the corrected ESEF financial statements including the Report of the Board of Directors.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

Lempäälä, 9 August 2022

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Robit is a strongly international growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in nine countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR thousand 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 1–6/2022 1–6/2021 2021 Net sales 31,025 25,088 57,328 48,110 100,755 Other operating income 1,056 323 2,606 803 1,690 Materials and services* -19,280 -16,369 -37,260 -31,241 -65,699 Employee benefit expense -4,523 -4,154 -8,790 -8,106 -16,280 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -1,443 -1,401 -2,857 -2,858 -5,514 Other operating expenses* -4,217 -3,024 -8,900 -6,125 -12,871 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) 2,619 462 2,127 583 2,080 Finance income and costs Interest income and finance income 1,139 2 1,561 587 924 Interest cost and finance cost -1,691 -859 -2,523 -1,247 -2,253 Finance income and costs net -552 -857 -962 -660 -1,329 Profit/loss before tax 2,067 -394 1,165 -77 751 Taxes Income tax -144 6 -143 -37 -333 Change in deferred taxes 159 209 310 338 468 Income taxes 15 203 168 301 135 Result for the period 2,082 -191 1,333 224 886 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders 1,985 -235 1,140 126 843 Non-controlling interest** 97 43 193 98 44 2,082 -191 1,333 224 886 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Cash flow hedges 126 0 367 0 45 Translation differences** 944 -386 1,826 590 1,003 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,070 -386 2,193 590 1,048 Total comprehensive income 3,152 -621 3,526 717 1,934 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders 3,077 -577 3,321 814 1,892 Non-controlling interest** 74 -43 204 -98 42 Consolidated comprehensive income 3,152 -621 3,526 717 1,934 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.09 -0.01 0.05 0.01 0.04

*In the condensed income statement, changes in inventories are presented in Materials and services, and manufacture for own use in Other operating expenses.



**Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION EUR thousand 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 5,374 5,375 5,487 Other intangible assets 2,077 3,185 2,695 Property, plant and equipment 26,135 23,103 27,396 Loan receivables 271 299 287 Other receivables 0 3 0 Derivatives 515 0 56 Deferred tax assets 2,325 1,848 1,926 Total non-current assets 36,697 33,813 37,847 Current assets Inventories 47,399 40,297 43,538 Account and other receivables 25,749 24,160 25,337 Loan receivables 88 95 100 Current tax assets 209 65 57 Cash and cash equivalents 7,079 9,372 9,525 Total current assets 80,524 73,989 78,557 Total assets 117,222 107,801 116,403 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 705 705 705 Share premium 202 202 202 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 82,570 82,570 82,570 Translation differences 21 -2,208 -1,793 Fair value reserve 412 - 45 Retained earnings -32,799 -33,814 -33,738 Profit/loss for the year 1,140 126 843 Equity attributable to parent company shareholders in total 52,252 47,581 48,833 Non-controlling interests* 485 355 281 Capital and reserves in total 52,737 47,936 49,114 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 25,443 28,232 25,209 Lease liabilities 5,296 3,149 5,813 Deferred tax liabilities 937 726 694 Employee benefit obligations 754 682 725 Total non-current liabilities 32,431 32,790 32,441 Current liabilities Borrowings 6,363 2,072 8,619 Lease liabilities 1,702 1,686 1,881 Advances received 1,624 375 771 Income tax liabilities 33 44 259 Account payables and other liabilities 22,094 22,746 23,278 Other provisions 237 153 40 Total current liabilities 32,054 27,076 34,848 Total liabilities 64,485 59,865 67,289 Total equity and liabilities 117,222 107,801 116,403

* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.











CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR thousand 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 1–6/2022 1–6/2021 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 2,067 -394 1,165 -77 751 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1,443 1,401 2,857 2,858 5,514 Finance income and costs 549 857 962 660 1,329 Share-based payments to employees 75 -151 89 -161 -178 Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment -1 0 -24 -1 -144 Other non-cash transactions 693 221 532 330 553 Cash flows before changes in working capital 4,827 1,934 5,581 3,609 7,826 Change in working capital Increase (-) in account and other receivables -2,438 -3,592 761 -5,255 -6,452 Increase (-)/decrease (+) in inventories -579 -2,412 -2,189 -4,803 -8,187 Increase (+) in account and other payables 227 1,960 -2,083 3,178 4,028 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes 2,037 -2,110 2,070 -3,271 -2,785 Interest and other finance expenses paid -469 -220 -601 -539 -1,046 Interest and other finance income received 0 58 1 58 22 Income taxes paid -128 -98 -422 -331 -365 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 1,440 -2,370 1,047 -4,084 -4,174 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment -452 -525 -827 -1,317 -4,169 Purchases of intangible assets 8 -52 -38 -69 -124 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 32 32 37 279 Proceeds from loan receivables 72 53 28 62 129 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -371 -492 -805 -1,287 -3,885 Cash flows from financing activities Dividend payment* 0 0 0 0 -9 Changes in non-current loans -1,872 4,009 -1,550 4,949 5,385 Change in bank overdrafts 725 -3,636 -659 -3,739 -478 Payment of leasing liabilities -470 -455 -902 -918 -1,807 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities -1,617 -82 -3,111 292 3,091 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -549 -2,944 -2,868 -5,078 -4,968 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 7,185 12,352 9,525 14,339 14,339 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents 443 -37 422 111 154 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 7,079 9,372 7,079 9,372 9,525

*Dividend paid to the foundation of Robit SA as a minority shareholder in accordance with the agreement

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY A = Share capital B = Share premium C = Reserve for invested unrestricted equity D = Cumulative translation difference E = Fair value reserve F = Retained earnings G = Equity attributable to parent company shareholders H = Non-controlling interests I = Capital and reserves in total EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity as at 1 January 2021 705 202 82,570 -2,798 -33,690 46,989 Profit for the period 126 98 224 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 590 17 607 Total comprehensive changes 590 126 115 831 Share-based payments to employees -124 -124 Change in the share of non-controlling owners 240 240 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity -124 240 115 Equity as at 30 June 2021 705 202 82,570 -2,208 -33,814 126 354 47,936 EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity as at 1 January 2022 705 202 82,570 -1,793 45 -32,846 48,883 281 49,114 Profit for the period 1,140 1,140 193 1,333 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges 367 367 367 Translation differences 1,814 1,814 12 1,826 Total comprehensive changes 1,814 367 1,140 3,321 204 3,526 Share-based payments to employees 47 47 47 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 47 47 47 Equity as at 30 June 2022 705 202 82,570 21 412 -31,659 52,252 485 52,737

NOTES

Contents

Scope and principles of the interim report Key figures and calculation Breakdown of net sales Financing arrangements Changes to property, plant and equipment Given guarantees Business acquisitions Derivatives

1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the IAS 34 standard for interim financial reporting and using the same principles as for the annual financial statements. The interim report has not been audited.

All figures in the summarised financial statement have been rounded to the nearest figure; therefore, the sum of reported figures may not exactly match those presented.

2.1 KEY FIGURES

Consolidated key figures Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 2021 Net sales, EUR 1,000 31,025 25,088 57,328 48,110 100,755 EBIT, EUR 1000 2,619 462 2,127 583 2,080 EBIT, % of net sales 8.4% 1.8% 3.7% 1.2% 2.1% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.09 -0.01 0.05 0.01 0.04 Return on equity (ROE), % 4.5% 0.5% 1.8% Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 4.2% 1.5% 2.5% Equity ratio, % 45.7% 44.2% 42.2% Net gearing, % 60.2% 53.8% 65.1% Gross investments, EUR 1,000 445 577 865 1,386 4,293 Gross investments, % of net sales 1.4% 2.3% 1.5% 2.9% 4.3% Number of shares (outstanding shares) 21,091,436 21,067,436 21,091,436 Treasury shares (owned by the Group) 88,464 112,464 88,464 Percentage of votes/shares 0.42% 0.53% 0.42%

2.2 CONSOLIDATING ALTERNATIVE KEY FIGURES

Robit presents alternative key figures to supplement the key figures given in the Group’s income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements that have been drawn up according to IFRS standards. Robit considers that the alternative figures give significant extra insight into the result of Robit’s operations, its financial position and cash flows. These figures are often used by analysts, investors and other parties.

Alternative key figures should not be studied apart from the key figures according to IFRS or instead of them. Not all companies calculate their alternative key figures in the same way and, therefore, Robit’s alternative figures may not be directly comparable to those presented by other companies, even if they carry the same headings.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITA EUR thousand 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 1–6/2022 1–6/2021 2021 EBIT (Operating profit) 2,619 462 2,127 583 2,080 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1,443 1,401 2,857 2,858 5,514 EBITDA 4,062 1,864 4,984 3,441 7,595 EBIT (Operating profit) 2,619 462 2,127 583 2,080 Amortisation of acquisitions 225 216 444 432 859 EBITA 2,844 678 2,571 1,015 2,940

2.3 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

EBITDA: EBIT + Depreciation, amortisation and impairment EBITA EBIT + Amortisation of customer relationships Net working capital Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables – Accounts payables and other liabilities Earnings per share (EPS), EUR Profit (loss) for the financial year Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year) Return on equity (ROE), % Profit (loss) for the financial year x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) Return on capital employed (ROCE), % Profit before appropriations and taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year) Net interest-bearing financial liabilities Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions – Cash and cash equivalents – Short-term financial securities Equity ratio, % Equity x 100 Balance sheet total – Advances received Gearing, % Net interest-bearing financial liabilities x 100 Equity

3. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES

Entries are recorded according to IFRS 15 in the same way for each business unit and market area.

NET SALES Net sales by product area EUR thousand 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 Change % 1–6/2022 1–6/2021 Change % 2021 Top Hammer 17,126 13,848 23.7% 33,594 26,299 27.7% 56,287 Down the Hole 13,899 11,239 23.7% 23,734 21,811 8.8% 44,468 Total 31,025 25,088 23.7% 57,328 48,110 19.2% 100,755 Net sales by market area EUR thousand 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 Change % 1–6/2022 1–6/2021 Change % 2021 EMEA 13,154 11,810 11.4% 23,906 22,576 5.9% 45,298 Americas 6,658 4,566 45.8% 13,260 8,274 60.3% 19,960 Asia 3,231 2,643 22.2% 6,083 5,016 21.3% 10,771 Australasia 3,686 3,590 2.7% 6,994 6,792 3% 14,001 East 4,296 2,479 73.3% 7,085 5,451 30% 10,725 Total 31,025 25,088 23.7% 57,328 48,110 19.2% 100,755

4. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were EUR 7.1 million on 30 June 2022. In addition, the company has EUR 3.5 million undrawn of the financing agreement of EUR 30 million signed on 8 June 2021. In May 2022, the company utilised the first option to extend the agreement according to the original financing agreement. The company’s sufficient liquidity is secured through cash and a loan that has not been drawn down.

The parent company’s covenants are based on the company’s net debt/EBITDA ratio and the company’s equity ratio. The covenants are tested on a quarterly basis. The company met all the covenant conditions in Q2.

BORROWINGS/LOANS/INTEREST-BEARING LOANS EUR thousand 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Non-current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 25,430 28,144 25,182 Other loans 12 12 12 Lease liabilities 5,298 3,226 5,828 Total non-current borrowings 30,740 31,381 31,022 Current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 3,668 1,849 5,187 Other loans 0 0 0 Bank overdrafts 2,603 0 3,262 Lease liabilities 1,795 1,909 2,051 Total current borrowings 8,066 3,758 10,500 Total borrowings 38,805 35,139 41,522





5. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT



EUR thousand 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Cost at the beginning of period 53,794 47,323 47,323 Additions 961 1,728 6,644 Disposals -43 -1,390 -282 Reclassification 0 37 -533 Exchange differences 124 286 644 Cost at the end of period 54,836 47,984 53,794 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period -26,398 -22,682 -22,682 Depreciation -2,176 -2,090 -3,902 Disposals 34 67 227 Reclassification -44 - 289 Exchange differences -116 -176 -330 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period -28,700 -24,881 -26,398 Net book amount at the beginning of period 27,396 24,642 24,642 Net book amount at the end of period 26,135 23,103 27,396





6. GIVEN GUARANTEES



EUR thousand 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf 48,184 47,774 48,205 Other guarantee liabilities 49 1,107 80 Total 48,232 48,882 48,285

7. ACQUISITIONS

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

8. DERIVATIVES

The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be predicted in time and volume and interest rate risk.

There were no open currency derivatives at the end of the review period.

On 8 June 2021, the company concluded a financing agreement of EUR 30 million and, in connection with this, an interest rate swap of EUR 10 million with an interest rate cap in order to hedge part of its exposure to fluctuating interest rates. The interest rate swap subs. The company applies hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS 9. This effectively leads to the recording of interest expenses on a hedged floating rate loan at a fixed rate.

The company’s main interest rate risk arises from long-term loans with floating interest rates that expose the Group’s cash flow to interest rate risk. The Group’s policy is to use, if necessary, a floating to fixed interest rate swap.

Interest derivatives EUR thousand 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Interest rate swaps Nominal value 10,000 - 10,000 Fair value 515 - 56

