Robinson scores 23; Mount St. Mary's holds off Sacred Heart

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) -- Junior Robinson hit 14 of 17 free throws and finished with 23 points to help Mount St. Mary's hold on for an 81-75 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday night.

Donald Carey had 14 points, Jonah Antonio scored 13 and Greg Alexander added 12 for Mount St. Mary's (9-9, 3-2 Northeast Conference).

Sacred Heart used a 13-0 run - as Mount St. Mary's went scoreless for nearly eight minutes - to pull within four points with 4:48 to play, but the Pioneers would get no closer. Bobby Planutis ended the scoring drought with two free throws, Antonio added a layup to make it 66-58 about a minute later and Mount St. Mary made 13 of 16 free throws, including 8 of 10 by Robinson, in the final three minutes to seal it.

De'von Barnett had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Sacred Heart (6-12, 1-4). Sean Hoehn added 17 points and seven assists, Mario Matasovic had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Zach Radz scored 13.

The Mountaineers hit five 3-pointers, including two by Antonio, during a 19-2 run that made it 22-8 nearly seven minutes in and Robinson made a layup to push the lead to 20 points with five minutes left in the first half.