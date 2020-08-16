My Robinson Crusoe fantasy in a beach den hideaway

I am lying on my back in the den I made, my book perched like a little tent on my stomach. I stare at my bamboo roof and listen to a tapping sound – a carpenter bee nesting inside one of the canes, I decide. I’ve been lost in thought, and realise it’s late in the day – the last hour before the sun dips into the sea. There’s that soft quality of light, beaming through the gaps, painting everything in crazy stripes of gold and shade. The water has turned from jade to olive, as the light bounces off the posidonia beds beneath.

No one overlooks me – I’m hidden from view by vertiginous cliffs, slate and burnt orange; lush greenery, studded with berries and flowers. It is empty, this cove, which is why I’ve made myself a tiny home at one end of it. I always mean to come for a short time, and end up staying all day. The hours drift by. Time passes companionably, despite my being alone. Maybe it’s the familiarity of the shipping forecast playing from the radio on the shelf, the books like friends lined up alongside. It’s all of it… the sounds, the shelf, the bamboo roof. It’s the beauty of the natural setting, but it’s also that I’ve made it.

I built this castaway den for lockdown and it’s made me carefree, as if I’m eight years old again. I’d been feeling aimless, sitting on the shore, looking at the driftwood and bamboo when I thought of building it, and I was immediately excited. There is something about the very idea of a den – its heady mix of adventure, independence, security – that makes you light up. It stirs feelings stretching back to childhood. It’s the perfect comfort in a crisis.

I’m in Pylos, a picturesque town in the Peloponnese. I sailed into the harbour here in October for winter. I’ve been travelling around Europe for three years since I quit my job in London and sailed off on Isean, my little boat. I was about to leave in early March, just when Covid-19 started to take hold in Italy. I had watched it progress west to Europe from China, and I delayed my departure. I didn’t want to be caught at sea if borders closed. And, soon, they did. I’d been right to stay. It’s beautiful here, but the situation isn’t perfect. Navigation was banned, so boats could no longer move. Even my dinghy was grounded. I found freedom in cycling – until my bicycle was stolen – then it was daily walks by the sea to seek space.

Living in a tiny, hot boat (the usable space isn’t much bigger than a car) in a stifling harbour as temperatures rose rapidly in Greece, was a different proposition to sailing, which is all freedom and air. I suddenly felt far away from family and friends, with too much time alone to dwell and worry. As a solo sailor, I’m used to being alone – but not feeling alone. When the borders closed I realised I had no idea when I’d see anyone I love again and, for the first time at sea, I felt lonely. Once the swimming ban kicked in – my last refuge lost – I realised it would take effort to stay positive. On reflection, it doesn’t surprise me that I responded in this way – that, like a child, I’d seek out adventure and fun, somewhere to make my own. That I’d take the idea of being isolated and trapped and really run with it – a Robinson Crusoe fantasy made real and, at its heart, my beloved little den.

Yellow Rock Bay, I call it, a messy spit of shore, backed by a tangle of wild flowers, weeds, trees and the eponymous rock. It’s not far, but feels a world away from the harbour’s concrete structures and orderly lines of boats. I’d been coming here with a yoga mat over the winter, stretching out, swimming, clearing plastic, taking in the view. I’d never seen anyone here – people head for sandy beaches, but I’m more drawn to stony coves like this that are ignored. Strewn with pebbles, flotsam, seaweed, big smooth boulders, strange twisted rocks, pitted and ridged, holes carved by wind and water, crabs scuttling through rock pools… These places are more interesting to me.

They’re the kind of places my Irish gran took us as children – smears of muddy shoreline, fragmented rocky places along the river Clyde, where we ran out of the freezing water to flasks of tea and crisps. She used to tell us we were lost, and let us play in giant sewage pipes, probably to toughen us up. She wasn’t your typical granny, Maw Joss, not the kind to bake scones and cuddle children. She fed wild cats and shunned pets. Always a champion of the underdog, she liked each of us best when we were at our worst and lost interest in those who did well. My dad was alarmed one morning, when he stopped by to find my cousin Lorraine and I sleeping – half standing – in the hut in her back garden. It might have been wildly inappropriate overnight accommodation, but I loved that hut. We kept a tin of biscuits there “for visitors”.

