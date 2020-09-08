Robinson College of Business Graduate Enrollment Surges 78 Percent; Incoming Class is Largest, Most Diverse in its History

The incoming fall 2020 graduate school class is the largest and most diverse ever to enroll in the history of the Robinson College of Business.





The incoming fall 2020 graduate school class is the largest and most diverse ever to enroll in the history of the Robinson College of Business.

View photos Students in select graduate programs at the Robinson College of Business take courses through Robinson Anywhere which features HD video screens, HD robotic cameras that follow instructors around the room, and technology that generates augmented reality and virtual reality experiences such as student polling and virtual breakout rooms. Robinson is the first school in the South and the third in the U.S. with a classroom incorporating the technology. More





Students in select graduate programs at the Robinson College of Business take courses through Robinson Anywhere which features HD video screens, HD robotic cameras that follow instructors around the room, and technology that generates augmented reality and virtual reality experiences such as student polling and virtual breakout rooms. Robinson is the first school in the South and the third in the U.S. with a classroom incorporating the technology.

Atlanta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The incoming class of graduate students at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is the largest and most diverse group ever to enroll in its advanced-level programs.

Robinson welcomed 862 new graduate students this fall, a 78 percent increase over 2019’s incoming class of 484 students. They are enrolled in 14 degree programs, including the MBA and Executive MBA, a dual-degree MBA/Master of Health Administration, 10 master of science (M.S.) programs and the Executive Doctor of Business Administration.

The class is striking in terms of diversity.

More than half (51.4 percent) of U.S. students identify as racial or ethnic minorities described by the Graduate Management Admission Council as underrepresented in graduate business education. Of that number, 39.7 percent are Black or African American, 6.9 percent are Hispanic, 4.7 percent are multiracial and 0.1 percent are American Indian, Alaskan Native or Native Hawaiian.

More than half (55 percent) are women. Among Robinson’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related master’s programs, typically male-dominated disciplines, women compose 53 percent of the new enrollment.

Students represent 45 countries, 27 states and the District of Columbia.

“Creating opportunities for students of all backgrounds to succeed in business is a defining passion for Robinson, and our incoming graduate class speaks volumes to our commitment,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

Over the past several years, the college has hired faculty whose domains (computer science, statistics, engineering, science and technology) are not typically found in business schools, and integrated their expertise into academic programs and applied projects where students engage with industry partners to solve business problems.

“Broadening students’ digital fluency and analytical skills beyond those required in most graduate business programs makes our offerings attractive to candidates interested in advancing in their careers and to potential employers,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs. “We are known for preparing our graduates to adapt to and innovate in a rapidly changing world.”

Total enrollment in Robinson’s graduate programs is 1,560 students.

###

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 8th among accredited U.S. business colleges for graduate enrollment, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than any other U.S. institution. Learn more at www.robinson.gsu.edu.

Attachments

CONTACT: Jenifer Shockley J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-413-7078 jshockley@gsu.edu



