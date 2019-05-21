Robinson Cano's rare hustle turns boos into cheers

Robinson Cano smacks a pinch-hit double in the sixth inning on Monday night. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — For once, Robinson Cano actually ran.

He may not have looked like high school track star Matthew Boling on the basepaths by any means.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Cano needed just 8.43 seconds to turn boos into cheers.

After failing to hustle to first on two occasions in Miami over the weekend, New York Mets fans booed Cano as he stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of the team’s 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night at Citi Field.

But those same fans cheered him shortly thereafter, when he smacked a hit, got on his horse and made it to second with a double.

According to Statcast, it was Cano’s fastest time from home to second since 2016 (8.34 seconds).

“It should’ve been. It should’ve been,” Mickey Callaway said, laughing. “It better have been.

“I guess he got the hint.”

Cano’s loafing became a big controversy in The Big Apple with his team struggling and its embattled manager seemingly in trouble.

The 36-year-old has never been Charlie Hustle on the diamond, but his .681 OPS in his first year in Queens made it look even worse.

Callaway didn’t bench the veteran second baseman against the Marlins, but Cano was out of the starting lineup on Monday. And it was only partly because of his failure to bust it out of the batter’s box.

“I had several conversations with Cano over the last few days,” Callaway said before Monday’s game. “(Bench coach) Jim (Riggleman) and I filled him in last night after the game that he would not be starting today.

Story continues

“One, he’s been struggling against lefties (6-for-45). That’s just how it is. We’re facing a very good lefty today (Patrick Corbin). Two, he understands that it’s unacceptable to run balls out. And he understands that he needs to do that at all times, as do all of our players. That’s just something we expect. And three, he needs a day off. He’s played what, six in a row?”

Cano, however, disputed the notion he’d been benched because of his issues hustling. To him, it was a pre-planned day off.

“No,” Cano said. “All I know, we talked about this before, whatever he decides he’s the manager. It’s a decision we made. I’m going to keep being the leader I am of this team and move on. We didn’t get into details. We talked about that yesterday. I talked to Mickey about that. That’s something I say I made a mistake, made that error, I apologize and I’m going to keep doing the role and lead by example and move on.”

On Friday, Cano claimed he didn’t run because he thought there were two outs instead of one due to a scoreboard error at Marlins Park. On Sunday, Cano claimed he didn’t run because he thought it was a foul ball when in fact it was picked up in fair territory.

Both of his miscues resulted in double plays.

Cano didn’t accept responsibility for his lack of effort until Monday.

“Like I said, I made a mistake, and I regret my mistake,” Cano said. “I apologize to the manager, the team and that’s something I want to keep being the leader and lead by example and move on. Keep playing the game the way I have been playing before this week.”

Cano has five years and $120 million remaining on his contract. So far, he has produced a .250 batting average with three homers and 13 RBIs.

Regarding the latest controversy, Cano replied: “Honestly, I don’t pay attention to the media. When I’m home, I’m home, and spend time with the family. Those are things that aren’t supposed to happen. I apologized. Sometimes it happens in the game. No excuses for that.”

GM Brodie Van Wagenen is Cano’s former agent. “I think Robinson Cano has health, he has talent, and he has a burning desire to be great,” Van Wagenen said. “I think those are characteristics we look for in all of our players and I think he possesses those in spades.”

Asked about Cano’s failure to hustle, Van Wagenen deferred to his manager.

“I’ll leave that to Mickey about what his feelings are on the performance of a player in his dugout,” Van Wagenen said. “But I think we always want the best efforts from our players at all times. I know Robinson is going to try to provide that for out team as we head into tonight’s game and tomorrow.”

Cano did — and with a sense of urgency too.