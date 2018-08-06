Robinson Canó getting a start at first base to kick off rehab assignment

When Robinson Canó returns to the Seattle Mariners following his suspension for a banned substance, he may have to adjust to a new position. Canó won’t be the primary second baseman upon his return. Instead, he’ll see time at multiple spots.

Robinson Canó playing first base in first rehab game

Canó will hit third and play first base for the Tacoma Rainiers in his first rehab game Monday.

Batting third and playing first base for the Tacoma Rainiers… Robinson Canó! Tickets are still available, get yours soon before they're gone. 🎟️ https://t.co/UaSIDLZLm9 pic.twitter.com/p95pKqQEAt — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) August 6, 2018





Robinson Canó will also play third base, second base and DH

Canó might be playing first base to kick off his rehab stint, but he won’t stay there. General manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters Canó would see time at first, second, third and designated hitter in the minors.

Robinson Canó may settle in at first base once he joins Mariners

Once Canó is ready to return to the Mariners, he could see the majority of his playing time at first base. The team is already set at third with Kyle Seager, and Nelson Cruz is firmly entrenched as the team’s DH.

At second, the club has Dee Gordon, who moved back to the position after starting the season in center field. Gordon expressed to Yahoo Sports back in April that he had no intention of moving back-and-forth between positions, and will likely remain at second for the rest of the season. The team pretty much confirmed that by picking up Denard Span in a trade.

That leaves first base for Canó. The move makes sense. Seattle’s first basemen have combined for a .235/.287/.430 slash line in 2018. By wRC+, an advanced stat that measures offensive performance, the team ranks 19th at the position. Canó should be an upgrade for them.

Robinson Canó can’t play in the postseason

One wrinkle of Canó’s suspension is that he’s not eligible to play in the postseason if the Mariners get there. If Canó is the team’s primary first baseman in the second half, the team will have to rely on someone else in that spot if they can break their lengthy postseason drought.

Robinson Canó will make his first rehab start at first base. (AP Photo)

