Robinson has 15 in Delaware State's 80-77 win against Loyola

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson's 15 points helped Delaware State defeat Loyola 80-77 on Saturday.

Robinson also had seven rebounds for the Hornets (4-6). Kaseem Watson scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Alston Andrews had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Stiemke led the way for the Greyhounds (4-4) with 15 points and two steals. Loyola (MD) also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Milos Ilic. Braeden Speed also put up 13 points and four assists.

Muneer Newton scored six points in the first half for Delaware State, who led 33-30 at halftime. Robinson's layup with 3:13 left in the second half gave Delaware State the lead for good at 71-70.

