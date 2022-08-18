Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports July 2022 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for July 2022:



Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of July were 22.9 Million, unchanged from the end of June 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of July were 13.2 Million, down 0.8 Million from the end of June 2022.

Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of July were $74.6 Billion, up 16% from the end of June 2022. Net Deposits were $0.7 Billion in July, translating to a 12% annualized growth rate relative to June 2022 Assets Under Custody, bringing the total over the last twelve months to $17.4B, which translates to an annual growth rate of 18% relative to July 2021 Assets Under Custody.

Total Trading Volumes in July were down slightly from June 2022. Equities were $49 Billion (down 3%), Option contracts were 67 Million (down 2%), and Cryptocurrencies were $6 Billion (down 1%).

July 2022 June 2022 Change M/M July 2021 Change Y/Y (M - in millions, B - in billions) User Growth (M) Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) 22.9 22.9 0% 22.4 2% Engagement (M) Monthly Active Users (MAU) 13.2 14.0 -6% 19.5 -33% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $74.6 $64.2 16% $94.7 -21% Cumulative Net Deposits $83.8 $83.1 1% $66.4 26% Net Deposits $0.7 $1.5 N/M $0.7 N/M Trading Trading Days (equities and options) 20 21 -5% 21 -5% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $49 $50 -3% $73 -33% Options contracts (M) 67 68 -2% 94 -29% Crypto ($B) $6 $6 -1% $13 -59%







Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity DARTs 1.3 1.5 -11% 2.3 -40% Option DARTs 0.5 0.5 -1% 0.7 -34% Total DARTs (equities and options) 1.8 2.0 -9% 3.0 -38% Crypto DARTs 0.3 0.4 -16% 0.5 -44% Margin ($B) Margin Book $4.0 $4.1 -4% $5.6 -29%





The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

