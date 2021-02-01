Robinhood is still the app of choice for retail investors
The mass exodus of customers from Robinhood has yet to materialize.
Angry investors cried foul last week when the free trading app pioneer slapped temporary restrictions on how customers could trade Gamestop, AMC and other heavily shorted stocks.
Investors took to Twitter with threats of fleeing the app, whose motto is “Investing for Everyone:”
Taking my $12 and I’m leaving Robinhood for good, only TD and WeBull now
— Mass (@Nappy_Pappy) January 28, 2021
But new data shows just the opposite appears to be happening. Despite the controversy, Robinhood led the industry in app downloads last week, according to JMP Securities.
Robinhood had more than 600,000 people download the app on Friday, compared with 140,000 on its best day in March during the pandemic-induced market selloff.
In a note to clients, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan said, “Robinhood has actually been adding a tremendous amount of new accounts, both leading into the past week, but also experienced record growth during some of the most challenging days operationally this past week.”
That’s not to say there were no defectors. Robinhood rival Webull said new account signups Thursday were 1,578% higher than the 7 day average. The Chinese firm’s trading app ranked as the second most popular free iPhone app in the U.S. behind only Robinhood — up from No. 60 on Wednesday, according to app-tracking firm SensorTower.
The micro-investing app, Acorns saw its daily user growth soar amid the Gamestop trading frenzy as its app climbed to No. 15 in the App Store.
“What we saw was from Tuesday to Wednesday, new user accounts doubled, and from Wednesday to Thursday, new user accounts doubled again,” Acorns CEO Noah Kerner told Yahoo Finance Live.
Kerner said January is historically a busy month for new user signups at the company but “we went from about 10,000 to 20,000 to 40,000 and we’re sustaining near or around that level,” he said.
Square’s Cash App also emerged a winner in the Robinhood drama, according to a survey from Mizuho Securities. Nearly 40% of the 80 survey respondents who switched to other retail trading apps said they moved to Square’s Cash App. Other popular choices for defectors were Fidelity, TD Ameritrade and Stash. 50% of those who reported leaving Robinhood said they would consider returning at some point.
Robinhood is still limiting trading of certain stocks on Monday. Customers can only buy one share of GameStop’s stock and five options contracts. However, the millennial-favored stock trading app did cut down its list of restricted stocks from as many as 50 on Friday to eight starting Monday.
Amid a surge in new clients, JMP said beefing up its infrastructure will have to be Robinhood’s first move to keep the new investors.
The firm expects Robinhood to increase its capital, technology resources and people so the app can provide full access to its clients.