Robin Wright Shares Loving Throwback with Daughter Dylan Penn and Emma Roberts

Robin Wright uncovered a years-old sentimental family photo.

On Wednesday, the Princess Bride actress, 53, posted to Instagram a sweet throwback photo of herself with her daughter Dylan Penn and actress Emma Roberts on her lap when they were much younger. Wright got nostalgic about the old snapshot, letting the two childhood friends know she’s thinking of them.

“Looking through old photo albums 🥰 Sending love to these babies @iamdylanpenn @emmaroberts,” she captioned the post.

The Golden Globe winner shares Dylan, 28, and son Hopper, 26, with ex Sean Penn, whom she divorced in 2010. Wright tied the knot with Clement Giraudet in August 2018, and Penn, 59, has been dating girlfriend Leila George since 2016.

Opening up about co-parenting, Penn said, in March 2018, that he and Wright “don’t not get along,” but share different approaches to raising their two kids.

“We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point, and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions,” he said at the time during a WTF with Marc Maron podcast appearance. “As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.”

Rich Polk/Getty Robin Wright and Dylan Penn at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards in September 2017.

On Tuesday, the House of Cards actress and Giraudet, 35, made a rare public outing together. The couple was seen walking their dog on the beach in Santa Monica, dressed casually as they got fresh air together.

Wright quietly married her husband in a Provence commune in August 2018, about one year after the couple was first spotted together. “It was very intimate and low-key,” a source close to Wright told PEOPLE at the time. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

After the wedding, Dylan posted an Instagram video of her and fellow wedding guests dancing at the ceremony’s reception, captioning the clip “Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃.”