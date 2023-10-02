Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda On AI Being Used To Recreate Actor’s Voice: “I Find It Personally Disturbing”

Zelda Williams is calling out the “disturbing” technology that was used to recreate her late dad Robin Williams.

“I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” Zelda said in a statement posted on Instagram Stories. “I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical, it is very very real.”

She continued, “I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings. Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance.”

One of the main reasons the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike was because members were seeking protection from AI. The WGA has since ended their strike and made a deal with the AMPTP while SAG-AFTRA will retake negotiations with studios next week.

Zelda continued to explain how she sees AI adding, “These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for.”

