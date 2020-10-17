Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes Come Out to Open Rajasthan Royals' Innings; Agitated Fans Slam Team Management Decision to Drop Jos Buttler As Opener for RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Match

Rajasthan Royals left fans and Twitterati shocked after dropping Jos Buttler from the opening slot and sending Robin Uthappa to bat as an opener with Ben Stokes. Uthappa, who until this RR vs RCB game, had batted in the middle order was restored to his usual opening slot. Uthappa has played the majority of his IPL career as an opening batsman and has had little success in the middle order. Fans were therefore excited to see the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman back as an opener but were left surprised on seeing Buttler dropped and Stokes keep his place as an opener. RR vs RCB Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Stokes is one of the finest white-ball middle-order batsmen and has played most of his international and even IPL career in the middle order. But the 29-year-old England all-rounder has been playing as an opening batsman since arriving in UAE for the IPL. The decision to drop Buttler in the middle order and persist with Stokes as an opening batsman left fans perplexed. Shahbaz Ahmed Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Royal Challengers Bangalore All-Rounder.

Uthappa and Stokes, however, justified the decision with a solid 50-run stand in 5.4 overs. Uthappa, opening for the first time in IPL 2020, was the aggressor and got the innings rolling with four successive boundaries off Washington Sundar in the second over. He also smashed Isuru Udana for two boundaries and a maximum to help Rajasthan Royals record their first half-century run opening stand this IPL.

Rajasthan Royals Deciding Batting Order

Rajasthan Royals deciding batting order in the #IPL2020! pic.twitter.com/LU5AsW9q4Z — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 17, 2020





Opening Combinations for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Opening combination for Rajasthan Royals in #IPL2020: Jaiswal - Smith

Buttler - Smith

Buttler - Jaiswal

Stokes - Buttler

Stokes - Uthappa 5 combinations in 9 matches. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2020





Think About It...

Stokes play good as an opener

But Robbie will play better as an opener

And Stokes will play best as a finisher

Think about it... pic.twitter.com/nRm5StbtPn — Rajashtan Royals Fan (@RajashtanF) October 17, 2020





Jos Buttler Dropped Down the Order to Accommodate New Opening Pair

So now Buttler goes down the order! There is a new pair everyday. Maybe they want to use Buttler in the role he plays in odi cricket; as a powerful finisher. Can't help thinking Buttler and Stokes can swap positions.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2020





Opening With Uthappa But Why Stokes?

Ajj phli bar kuch dhng ka kam kia h uthhpa ko opening krva ke...

Pr stokes ko bhej ke fir galti kr di...bhai sanju Or uthpaa ko krvaya kro opening...

Stoks nd battl middle order and finisher h bhai😞 — Aryan_Choudhary (@Aryan_Official2) October 17, 2020





With All These Changes, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia Could Open Someday

With this change it looks like Tewatia and Jofra opening is not too far from here.#RRvsRCB — Sai Karthikeya (@sai_karthik56) October 17, 2020





Stokes was eventually dismissed by Morris off a half-volley which the left-hander edged to wicket-keeper AB de Villiers while trying to pull the slower delivery. Uthappa was also dismissed in the very next over when trying to smash Yuzvendra Chahal over mid-wicket. Uthappa was out for a 21-ball 41 run knock while Stokes made 15 off 19 deliveries.