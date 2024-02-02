Robin Thicke Says He Would 'Love' for Son Julian to Follow in His Footsteps: 'Amazing Performer' (Exclusive)

The singer shares his son with ex-wife Paula Patton

Robin Thicke's son may be joining him in the music business.

The singer, 46, performed at Bilt Rewards' casino night at the NMHC annual meeting in San Diego and caught up with PEOPLE ahead of his set. Thicke chatted about his 13-year-old son Julian, who has taken an interest in his dad's profession in the past few years.

"My son Julian has been following in Dad’s footsteps. He’s an amazing singer and an amazing performer," says the musician.

"I would love for him to follow in my footsteps but I’d rather he follow Barack Obama’s footsteps and become president or something like that," he adds. "But he’s wonderful just the way he is."

Thicke shares his son with ex Paula Patton, 48.

In November, the singer revealed that his son played Patrick Star in his school’s musical production of SpongeBob Squarepants.

“My son, Julian Fuego Thicke was Patrick Star in the SpongeBob musical!!! I didn’t cry, you cried! 🥲🎤🤯🙏❤️,” Thicke wrote on Instagram as he shared a video montage of photos of his son with family members, including Thicke’s mother, singer Gloria Loring, and Julian’s younger sister, Mia Love, 5, whom the singer shares with April Love Geary.

Thicke and Geary also share daughter Lola Alain, 4, and son Luca Patrick, 2.

Last year on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the proud dad said that Julian “got the gift” when it comes to music.

He shared that Julian "started singing from a very young age," adding, "I would give him whatever little pointers I could."

"He's a natural singer and he just got a lead part in the middle school play," Thicke said at the time, noting that Julian was set to play Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The “Close to You” singer also said that his son had started “playing a little guitar” at the time and that he wanted him to “write his own songs.”

"It's really his journey and his life," he continued. "I more encourage him to be himself and love himself."



