Robin Thicke Praises Son Julian, 13, for Landing the Lead Role in School Musical: ‘I Didn’t Cry’

Thicke's oldest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, played Patrick Star in 'SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical'

Robin Thicke/Instagram Robin Thicke shared his pride in his son Julian Fuego, 13, for his role in his school's musical over the weekend

Robin Thicke has a budding star in his house.

The singer’s 13-year-old son Julian Fuego was on the big stage over the weekend as he played Patrick Star in his school’s musical production of SpongeBob Squarepants.

“My son, Julian Fuego Thicke was Patrick Star in the SpongeBob musical!!! I didn’t cry, you cried! 🥲🎤🤯🙏❤️,” Thicke, 46, wrote on Instagram as he shared a video montage of photos of his son with family members, including Thicke’s mother, singer Gloria Loring, and Julian’s younger sister, Mia Love, 5, whom the singer shares with his longtime girlfriend, April Love Geary.

Thicke and Geary also share daughter Lola Alain, 4, son Luca Patrick, 2.

The post also included several clips of Julian, whom Thicke shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, performing on stage during the show. He had pink makeup on his cheeks and matching hairspray in his hair as he portrayed the famous underwater starfish from the hit Nickelodeon show.

The video also included a sweet shot of the “Blurred Lines” singer embracing his son and posing with him after the show.

Thicke’s oldest child’s musical talents are nothing new to the father of four. Last year on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he said that Julian “got the gift” when it comes to music.

He shared that Julian "started singing from a very young age," adding, "I would give him whatever little pointers I could."

"He's a natural singer and he just got a lead part in the middle school play," Thicke said at the time, noting that Julian was set to play Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His role as Patrick Star in this year’s musical was but a follow-up to last year’s lead role.

The “Close to You” singer also said that his son had started “playing a little guitar” at the time and that he wanted him to “write his own songs.”

"It's really his journey and his life," he continued. "I more encourage him to be himself and love himself."



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Julian Fuego Thicke and Robin Thicke attend the World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse"

After Julian starred in the lead role of his school musical last year, Thicke posted on Instagram sharing his pride in his son.

“My son Julian is Charlie in the Willy Wonka musical at school! I love you son,” he wrote in the caption as he shared photos from the show and clips of Julian on stage. “You continue to inspire me. I’m so lucky to be your Papa! 🥲.”

Robin Thicke/ Instagram Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary pose with their three kids, Mia, 5, Lola, 4, and Luca, 2, as well as Julian, 13

Thicke often praises his oldest child for how great of a big brother he is to his three younger siblings, too.

When Julian turned 13 in April, his father celebrated him on Instagram, describing him as an “amazing singer, best big brother, best vacation partner, adventure partner, artist, musician and friend!”

He added, “I love you my son! You are my inspiration.”



