Robin Shute Outlasts Factory Competition To Win Fourth Pikes Peak

This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb saw a huge increase in ambitious factory entries from Alpine, Radford, and Ford. A privately-run Wolf club racer just outran them all, giving driver Robin Shute his fourth win in the last five climbs up the mountain.

This is not an entirely unexpected outcome. The TSC-Wolf is a purpose-built Wolf racer fine-tuned for the mountain and run by The Sendy Club, a group that enters the event consistently with the same driver and same car. The efforts from the three factories were all with more specialized cars, and the only one of the three built from the ground up for competition happens to also be the one that wears the body of a van.

With those advantages in their favor, Shute was able to set a winning time of 8:40.080. That is the third-fastest winning run up the full hill climb in the history of the event, although it is nearly 45 seconds off the all-time reco. rd of 7:57.148 set by Volkswagen's electric ID.R prototype in 2018. Shute becomes the fifth consecutive gas-powered winner since the ID.R seemed to indicate that electrification was the future of the race. Three of those other four winners are also Shute in a Wolf-run by TSC.

Ford's latest SuperVan EV finished seven seconds off Shute, with four-time winner Romain Dumas setting a time of 8:47.682. Raphael Astier finished the climb in 9:17.412 in Alpine's heavily-modified A110 racer. Tanner Foust completed the course in 9:37.326 in Radford's Type 62.

Although it was not a timed run, the most notable run of the day may have been an exhibition sprint by Lia Block, daughter of the late Ken Block. She ran the course in the "Hoonipigasus," a heavily-modified 911 built for the elder Block to run in this race last year. The car was a favorite to win the event overall, but it suffered an engine issue during the run-up to last year's climb and Block was forced to withdraw. Ken Block could have made a run at the climb record this year, but he was killed in a snowmobiling accident in January. Both his wife Lucy and his daughter Lia ran in this year's event, with Lucy Block completing a time of 11:25.315 in an electric Sierra Echo buggy and Lia Block running an untimed, ceremonial climb the Hoonipigasus designed for Ken Block.

