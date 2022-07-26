Robin Roberts Is 'Thankful' for Time She Had to 'Recharge' After Amber Laign Completes Radiation Treatment

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Amber Laign and Robin Roberts celebrate Robin Roberts' 20th &quot;GMA&quot; anniversary outside &quot;Good Morning America&quot; on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Amber Laign and Robin Roberts celebrate Robin Roberts' 20th "GMA" anniversary outside "Good Morning America" on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Robin Roberts is back in action!

The news anchor, 61, returned to Good Morning America on Monday morning after celebrating the end of her partner Amber Laign's radiation treatment for breast cancer.

On Sunday night, Roberts posted a picture of her dog LuKas, a Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix, on Instagram, writing, "It's time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is not too happy about that."

She added, "Sweet Amber & I are thankful for the time we had to reflect, recharge and rejoice! See you Monday morn on @gma.#sundayvibes ❤️."

RELATED: Robin Roberts on Faith, Love and the Power of Visibility: 'We Can All Be Accidental, Incidental Activists'

Roberts started Monday morning with another post featuring her "Glam Fam" as she dropped some words of wisdom.

"One reason we get in a hurry and make bad decisions is that we think we're falling behind," she said in part during her motivational speech. "We feel we're being left out and need to make things happen. Some people feel they have to compromise themselves to keep a relationship or get a position."

"What God has put your name on is not going to anyone else," Roberts added. "What belongs to you will not go to another person."

She captioned the video, "Good morning! #GlamFam and I back in full force with some #MondayMotivation for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robin Roberts Returns to Good Morning America After Time Off to Support Partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts Returns to Good Morning America After Time Off to Support Partner Amber Laign

Paula Lobo/abc

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page made an appearance alongside Roberts on Monday's GMA episode to discuss his latest project, The Gray Man, in which he stars with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Julia Butters, among others.

The news anchor announced in February that she would "be away from GMA from time to time" while her longtime partner underwent treatment for breast cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Roberts on the Support She Received When She Came Out Publicly: 'I'm So Happy I Did It'

RELATED: Robin Roberts Looks Back on Coming Out to Her Sister: 'It Was Sweet, Funny — Like a Scene from a Movie'

Earlier this month, Roberts shared a video clip of Laign ringing a bell to signify the end of her radiation treatment.

In the video, Laign shared, "My treatment is done, the course is run and I'm on my way" before she rang the bell and did a celebratory dance.

"Sweet Amber," Roberts captioned the clip. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

She continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation🙏🏾."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Morecambe landladies celebrated in English working-class heritage project

    Historic England £774,000 programme will also feature Deptford’s ‘gut girls’ and Durham’s miners’ welfare clubs

  • Demand for Tutors on the Rise as Parents Worry About Helping Their Children With Homework

    With many parents feeling unequipped to help their children with homework, ABC to VCE tutors Melbourne-wide are here to help Featured Image for ABC to VCE Featured Image for ABC to VCE MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent research has revealed that around 67 per cent of parents are concerned that they will not be able to help their children complete their homework this year, reports ABC to VCE, providers of tutoring Melbourne-wide. To parents' relief, says ABC to VCE, t

  • Caroline Kennedy Officially Starts Her Job as U.S. Ambassador to Australia

    "My family legacy is something I’m really proud of, and I try to live up to," she told reporters upon her arrival in Sydney.

  • Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown's 'Heart Is Bursting' with Son Hunter Close to Home After 7 Years

    "My son Hunter is 'local-ish,'" Janelle Brown shared in an Instagram post

  • Pope has fun, security frets, as pontiff takes wheelchair detour

    Pope Francis had some fun on Monday and made Canadian security sweat when he asked a Vatican aide to push his wheelchair close to people waiting outside a church instead of going to his car as planned. Francis had just finished a visit to the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, which followed a trip to Maskwacis, where he issued a historic apology for Catholicism's role in the country's notorious residential school system. Leaving the small church, he noted that many people who could not get inside were pressed behind temporary wire fencing.

  • Ben Affleck Can't Seem to Stay Awake on His Paris Honeymoon with J.Lo

    Celebrities get tired, too.

  • Shenae Grimes-Beech shares 'adorable' Canadian vacation with fans: 'Welcome home!'

    "Don’t think it gets much better than this."

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal