Robin Roberts Is 'Thankful' for Time She Had to 'Recharge' After Amber Laign Completes Radiation Treatment

Robin Roberts is back in action!

The news anchor, 61, returned to Good Morning America on Monday morning after celebrating the end of her partner Amber Laign's radiation treatment for breast cancer.

On Sunday night, Roberts posted a picture of her dog LuKas, a Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix, on Instagram, writing, "It's time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is not too happy about that."

She added, "Sweet Amber & I are thankful for the time we had to reflect, recharge and rejoice! See you Monday morn on @gma.#sundayvibes ❤️."

Roberts started Monday morning with another post featuring her "Glam Fam" as she dropped some words of wisdom.

"One reason we get in a hurry and make bad decisions is that we think we're falling behind," she said in part during her motivational speech. "We feel we're being left out and need to make things happen. Some people feel they have to compromise themselves to keep a relationship or get a position."

"What God has put your name on is not going to anyone else," Roberts added. "What belongs to you will not go to another person."

She captioned the video, "Good morning! #GlamFam and I back in full force with some #MondayMotivation for you."

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page made an appearance alongside Roberts on Monday's GMA episode to discuss his latest project, The Gray Man, in which he stars with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Julia Butters, among others.

The news anchor announced in February that she would "be away from GMA from time to time" while her longtime partner underwent treatment for breast cancer.

Earlier this month, Roberts shared a video clip of Laign ringing a bell to signify the end of her radiation treatment.

In the video, Laign shared, "My treatment is done, the course is run and I'm on my way" before she rang the bell and did a celebratory dance.

"Sweet Amber," Roberts captioned the clip. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

She continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation🙏🏾."