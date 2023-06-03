Robin Roberts, Sam Champion and More 'GMA' Stars Enjoy Yacht Outing in Turks and Caicos Islands

“Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!” Roberts wrote alongside a photo on a yacht with her co-anchors

Robin Roberts/Instagram

Good morning Turks and Caicos!

The stars of Good Morning America recently set sail on the island waters of Turks and Caicos, and Robin Roberts shared a photo of the yacht outing on Instagram Saturday.

Robins, 62 went abroad with her co-anchors Sam Champion and Gio Benitez, travel correspondent Emily Kaufman and company.

“Much appreciated break started with fabu time at @taylorswift concert….then our happy place, Key West…followed by trip with #travelsquad to #turksandcaicos,” Roberts wrote, thanking Benitez’s husband Tommy DiDario for arranging the trip.

“Spectacular in every way imaginable! Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for work assignment on the West Coast,” she continued.



Roberts ended on a happy note with the hashtag #saturdayvibes, writing, “Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!”

Benitez, 37, also shared an adorable Boomerang of time on the yacht with his husband on Instagram.



“🎶 Islands in the stream. That is what we are. 🎶,” he captioned the post, quoting Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands In the Stream.”

On Friday, the ABC newsman posted a group photo with the caption, “Celebrating love and friendship on a magical island. Wishing you a happy Friday! #TravelSquad #LoveSquad.”

Kaufman — who appears weekly on GMA as “The Travel Mom” — shared the same shot on her Instagram, dubbing them “The Best Vacation Squad!”

“There are simply not enough words to describe the love, respect and admiration I have for this group of amazing people,” she wrote. “Enjoying a fantastic getaway at one of the most beautiful spots I’ve been to.”



Read the original article on People.