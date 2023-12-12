Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer break down on “GMA” over David Geffen's huge cancer research gift

The record executive and Kenneth C. Griffin donated $400 million to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, prompting Roberts and Spencer to cry on air.

There wasn't a dry eye on the Good Morning America set after record executive David Geffen and philanthropic businessman Kenneth C. Griffin made a massive $400 million donation to advance cancer research Tuesday on the beloved talk show.

GMA cohosts Robin Roberts — who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 — and Lara Spencer welcomed Griffin and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center CEO Dr. Selwyn Vickers to the program to unveil the huge gift while surrounded by a group of healthcare workers and patients.

Through tears, Spencer turned to Griffin to ask about his philanthropic effort. "It's unbelievable the difference it will make in so many lives. I'm sorry," Spencer said, pausing to collect herself amid her question. "Why was this so important for you to donate in such a large number that will make such a huge difference?"

Health care workers at @MSKCancerCenter receive a $400 million donation from billionaires Kenneth C. Griffin and David Geffen, the largest gift in the institution’s history: “I am certain that MSK will play an important role in ending cancer in our lifetime.” pic.twitter.com/fJw15lxg5s — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 12, 2023

Griffin acknowledged Geffen's contribution to the $400 million sum, before praising the MSK center's work to fight cancer.

"All of us here dream of the day we end cancer," replied Griffin, the founder of Citadel and Griffin Catalyst, before praising Vickers and his staff for giving "hope, dignity, and compassion" to cancer patients throughout their care. "I'm certain MSK will play an important role in ending cancer in our lifetime."

Roberts also held back tears as she spoke about the donation.

ABC Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer cry over cancer donation on 'Good Morning America'

"I hope you feel the emotion from everybody that is here. There's nobody that hasn't been impacted, both personally with family and friends — it's impacted everybody," Roberts said. "Dr. Vickers, just talk about $400 million. How is that going to help your team achieve what it is that you want to achieve?"

Vickers called the gift "transformative" while MSK employees around him also wiped away tears, and explained that the money would not only help his team care for patients, but it would also contribute to bettering the lives of MSK's 20,000 staff members, from nurses to researchers.

Roberts ended the segment with a laugh, motioning to off-camera GMA employees: "Our crew doesn't have Kleenex for us? Tissues?" she joked. "How can we do a segment like this and they don't have any tissues for us? The one time!"

Good Morning America airs mornings at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

