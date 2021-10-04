Robin Lehner clarifies remarks on pill distribution after controversial Twitter thread

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) made some controversial remarks on Twitter on Saturday. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Robin Lehner has aired his grievances — now what comes next?

The Vegas Golden Knights netminder made waves on Twitter on Saturday, calling attention to several issues while raising a few previously unknown to most. In what started as an effort to call attention to the situation of his former teammate Jack Eichel, who is embroiled in a stalemate with the Buffalo Sabres over the treatment and future intervention of his neck injury, Lehner shone the light on potential issues the NHL may have with pain and pain medication.

Is it common for work places to give out benzodiazepines to employees when they travel and ambien ? Should that not be done by doctors or psychiatrist? Asking for a friend 👀 this doesn’t happen in Vegas to be clear. But I know many other teams. I also been in on teams that do? — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021

Lehner shared his experience with pain and pills, and how he was given medication without any care or worry about the impact it would have in the long-term. He suggested it was common for NHL teams to offer athletes with unprescribed Ambien and benzodiazepines to help with pain and sleep. His focus then abruptly shifted to the the Philadelphia Flyers and head coach Alain Vigneault, an organization and coach he has not played for. He called Vigneault a "dinosaur" for treating people like robots and "not human" as part of a Twitter thread that essentially accused several NHL teams of medical malpractice.

Lehner called out the NHL in the thread, vowing to continue sharing perceived ugly truths until the issues are addressed. He did add that he was concerned the NHL would "cancel" him.

Enough for today..for everyday that goes by and this shit keeps going I’ll be releasing a story and proof from my self, ex players and current players on what is going on.Truth tweets starts tomorrow unless things don’t get fixed. Have fun. #nofilter #nhl #nhlpa #mentalhealth💊💉 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021

Your turn now.. I can keep going. You know how to reach me. 👀 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 2, 2021

The NHL has since reached out to Lehner to request a meeting, according to reports. It's also believed that Lehner had a meeting with the NHLPA on Sunday.

Lehner has since clarified some of the remarks, including the perceived accusations against Vigneault. He told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that he did not mean to suggest that Vigneault was distributing pills, but allege general mistreatment of players.

Vigneault was caught off guard by the criticism, telling local reporters in a media availability that he has "no idea where that comes from."

"I consider myself experienced. A dinosaur? You could say with experience you become a dinosaur maybe," Vigneault added. "But I do know I've been coaching a few years and I am tough, I am demanding, but I care about my players. Through the years, probably, there are some guys who liked me and probably some a little less, but I've done it with the best intention (and) with respect."

