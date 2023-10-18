Robin Das: Essex batter agrees two-year contract extension

Essex youngster Robin Das has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old top-order batter has regularly featured in Essex's white-ball teams, including the T20 Blast final defeat by Somerset in July.

He also scored 132 on his first-class debut against Ireland at Chelmsford earlier this year.

"I really feel at home here and that environment has allowed me to play my natural game," said Das.

"I'm someone who likes to play with freedom, and it's fantastic that the coaches and the rest of the guys here are willing to let me do that."