Robertson, Williams lead No. 23 Oklahoma's rally past Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, Madi Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 23 Oklahoma defeated Kansas 82-68 on Saturday.

The Sooners rallied from an early 12-point deficit and were in total control by game's end. Oklahoma scored the final six points of the third quarter and took a 54-48 lead into the fourth. By the time Williams made a three-point play to reach 1,500 points for her career the Sooners led 58-51 with about eight minutes remaining.

The Jayhawks were within four points with five minutes to go, but Oklahoma responded with a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Backup guard Skylar Vann had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners (13-2, 2-1 Big 12). Oklahoma shot 44%, made 10 of 30 3-pointers and connected on 16 of 20 free throws.

Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points and Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas (9-2, 0-1). Off the bench, Ionna Chatzileonti had 12 points and Zakiyah Franklin 11.

Kansas got off to a fast start, scoring 26 points in the first quarter but the Jayhawks would score 22 points in the second and third quarters combined. Kansas shot 61% in that first quarter but the numbers kept getting worse, including a 3-for-17 start to the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks finished at 38% and missed 16 of 17 3-pointers.

After Kansas led 26-14 after one quarter, Oklahoma bounced back with a 20-6 run to open the second quarter. The lead changed hands twice in the final 10 seconds and a three-point play by Aniya Thomas left Kansas with a 39-37 halftime lead.

