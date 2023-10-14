Robertson throws 3 touchdown passes and Maine defeats Long Island 24-13

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw three touchdown passes and Maine defeated Long Island University 24-13 on Saturday.

Robertson found Trevin Ewing deep for a 51-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 21-13 lead. Cody Williams added a 30-yard field goal midway through the quarter for the game's final points.

Robertson also had touchdown passes of 13 yards to Montigo Moss and 2 yards to Jamie Lamson, the latter score giving the Black Bears (2-5) the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

Ethan Greenwood and Michael Love connected on a 71-yard touchdown early in the game for the Sharks (1-5), who led 10-7 at halftime after the first of two Michael Coney field goals.

Robertson was 20-of-32 passing for 235 yards. Joe Gillette had eight catches for 102 yards.

Greenwood threw for 193 yards and ran for 69 more but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble.

This was the first meeting between the two programs. The Black Bears of the Coastal Athletic Association now have 10 straight wins over Northeast Conference teams.

