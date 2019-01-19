Robertson: Playing Trump can be compared to Liverpool v Man City

Neil Robertson believes his Masters semi-final clash with Judd Trump is akin to Liverpool playing Manchester City in the Premier League.

The two will meet for a place in the Ally Pally final after Robertson comfortably dispatched of Barry Hawkins, while Trump dumped out world No.1 Mark Selby in the quarter-finals.

It means a tantalising affair now awaits with the two players in top form, with this predicted to be one of the games of the week for the right to play Ronnie O’Sullivan or Ding Junhui for the crown.

“It’s a big match, when you get this far you want to make it to the final and be part of the showcase event at the end,” said Robertson.

“This tournament is almost as hard as any to win, you’ve always got to beat a top player in the game and nobody gives you matches here.

“It’s about the attacking intent of my game this week, I had a look at my stats over Christmas and looked at what I need to do to give myself the best chance to win.

“Sometimes when you’re playing someone who is playing quicker than you, it can be easy to go in the other direction but it’s important to keep faith in yourself and maintain your momentum.

“You see Manchester City or Liverpool, they completely go at each other and it’s great to see, in some ways it’s inspiring – you watch two teams, two coaches, have the belief to know that their gameplan will work out if they get going. I’ve got to have that same belief.

“It’s important to play like that and believe in your own ability.

“My game would be a bit like Jurgen Klopp with some of the shots I go for, but it’s also pretty good to watch.”

Robertson has put in two big performances so far but nothing of the level his opponent-to-be has managed, overcoming both Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby so far.

And if both these two snooker heavyweights get going, the Ally Pally could be treated to something very special – though Robertson knows he must remain at his best throughout.

“I’ve got to play well, Judd has played some mature performances this week – he’s been clinical when he’s needed to be but he’s also played very smart snooker and played the right shots,” he added.

“Whenever we’ve played, he’s always been very aggressive and I just need to make sure I don’t get put on the back foot and keep playing as I have been this week.

“I’ve got huge admiration for Judd’s game and talent, we talk quite frequently and he’s always trying to learn or get better. He sometimes gets some stick for the things that draw confusion with his intent.

“He’s a fantastic lad away from the table, he has loads of time for lots of people and is an all-around great guy.”

