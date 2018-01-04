Robertson leads Missouri to 79-68 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin was happy his team opened Southeastern Conference play with a road win - and not just because the Tigers had not accomplished that in almost four years.

''We know how tough they are'' to get, Martin said after Missouri's 79-68 win over South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Especially after the Tigers' had lost their past 32 league games on the road.

''The fact that we broke the long, SEC losing streak on the first conference game means a lot,'' said Jordan Barnett, who had 19 points off four 3-pointers for Missouri (11-3, 1-0 SEC). ''We still think we can get a lot better.''

Martin understood his players' excitement over the victory after the program had not won an SEC game on the road since topping Arkansas 75-71 on Jan. 28, 2014. But the first-year coach did not want to burden his team any more with what happened before he arrived.

''The past is the past, we learn from it,'' Martin said. ''I know how important, how valuable it is to win road games.''

Kassius Robertson had 23 points and Jontay Porter and Barnett scored 19 apiece for Missouri.

Robertson, Porter, the freshman brother of injured star Michael Porter Jr., and Barnett combined 13 of Missouri's 14 3-pointers. Porter set a career high for the Tigers.

Missouri's long-range shooting took care of this one early. It had nine 3s in the opening half to build a 15-point lead and kept the pressure on South Carolina (9-5, 0-2) throughout with its long-range shooting.

It was not the home SEC debut South Carolina envisioned. Point guard Hassani Gravett missed his second straight game with a right ankle injury and a Southern ice and snow storm along the coast dropped temperatures into the 20s and kept many fans home.

The Gamecocks closed to 20-19 on Felipe Haase's 3-pointer with 8:43 left before the half when Missouri took off on a 16-2 run to gain a stronghold it never relinquished. South Carolina got a 21-point deficit to 74-65 on Justin Minaya's 3-pointer with 2:03 to go.