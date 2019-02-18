Robertson holds off Bingham in Welsh Open to draw level with Selby

Neil Robertson survived a late Stuart Bingham comeback to bag his 15th ranking title with victory in the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Robertson had led the best-of-17 final 7-3 before his Essex opponent reeled off four successive frames to tie up the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the 2010 world champion held his own to win 9-7 and match world No.1 Mark Selby’s tally of ranking events, also winning at least one in each season since 2006.

“It’s incredible to win, it’s very satisfying when you blitz a final and you play very well, but this one was more rewarding in the way I’ve had to fight throughout,” he said.

“I wasn’t at my best, I didn’t do a lot wrong but from 7-3 to 7-7, I’ve had to dig in really deep.

“Fifteen ranking titles is an amazing achievement, two in the same season is always nice and it’s the first time I’ve won one later on in the season for a very long time.

“I can’t remember the last time I did that, the second half of a season hasn’t usually seen me perform that well. Maybe it’s complacency, it’s hard to tell – it’s nice to actually win one and we’ve still got a lot of the season to play.

“Moving forward, it’s a huge confidence booster heading into the World Championships – it gets me into the invitational events that are coming up and there’s a lot to look forward to.”

In truth neither player was really at their best in Cardiff, with one frame taking as long as 46 minutes as the evening session drew into a scrappy affair.

It was Bingham who paid for the lack of fluency, making just two 50+ breaks in 16 frames of snooker, failing to replicate his strong form across the week.

And that inconsistency proved a frustration for the former Welsh Open champion, now switching his focus to a game of a different level in this week’s Shootout.

Story continues

“I’m gutted really, I didn’t really show in this game and that’s the gutting thing. I’ve been good all week and to not show up on the final day is frustrating,” he said.

“I had my chances, he hasn’t blown me away and I had two or three chances every frame, I just don’t know what was happening.

“As the fighter I am I tried to keep in it, I got it to 7-7 and I fancied the job.

“Even then I had a fighting chance, but it shows me where my game is – sometimes you’re a fraction out on a day. When I’m good I’m good.”