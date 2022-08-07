Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

Jalen Harris scored 24 points to help the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars defeat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 in a CEBL quarter-final game on Sunday. (CEBL.ca - image credit)

The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday.

Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending.

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench.

Saskatchewan, who claimed the inaugural CEBL title in 2019, were outscored 36-25 in the third quarter and failed to get back into the game in the final frame.

The Rattlers were led by their starting five as Tony Carr had 21 points on 5-17 shooting, adding 15 assists and 13 rebounds to become the first player in CEBL history to record a triple-double in a playoff game.

Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey both had 20 points. Malik Benlevi added 19 and Devonte Bandoo chipped in with 14 while Saskatchewan got just two points from its bench courtesy of Anthony Tsegakele.

Scarborough will face the Niagara River Lions on Friday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. ET in the first semifinal game of the 2022 CEBL Weekend in Ottawa.

The other matchup will see host Ottawa BlackJacks, who received a bye into the four-team tournament, taking on the top-seed Hamilton Honey Badgers at 7 p.m. ET.

The winning sides will meet in the championship game on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

All games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the free CBC Sports app.