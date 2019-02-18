Robertson feeling on top form as enjoyment takes over

Neil Robertson admits he is feeling on top of his game after whitewashing his way to the Welsh Open final with victory over Hossein Vafaei.

The Australian blitzed to a 6-0 win with Vafaei barely even getting a sniff in the match, though his place in the last four was far from a disappointment.

But Robertson was not in the mood for sentimentality, breaks of 103 and 140 leaving his Iranian opponent to pick up just 55 points in six frames of snooker.

That understandably has the 2010 world champion flying high but he’s not done there – with a second Welsh Open title firmly in his sights.

“You never really expect to win so comfortably, Hossein had his chances in the first four frames but every mistake he made, I punished fully,” said Robertson, who faces Stuart Bingham in the final.

“That’s what you have to do, you can’t let the crowd get behind the underdog. I just kept applying the pressure, kept up the pace and scored heavily, doing everything I hoped to do in the match.

“I feel at the top of my game, I’m hitting the ball well and playing with a smile on my face. I’m enjoying the game, going out there and entertaining the crowd.

“I want them to be seeing me play well – I’ve won everything in the game and I just want to play with the freedom.

“Throughout my career there have been periods where I’ve had the handbrake on and tried not to lose, now I’m just fully relaxed and going out to win matches.”

