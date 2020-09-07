Robertson and Clarke agree Scotland were on 'hiding to nothing'

Andy Robertson and Steve Clarke felt Scotland were on a "hiding to nothing" as they scraped past a makeshift Czech Republic side 2-1 in Monday's Nations League clash.

The Czech Republic had to play the match with an entirely different squad and coaching team having seen two people within their delegation test positive for COVID-19 prior to a 3-1 win over Slovakia on Friday.

Jakub Pesek put the plucky hosts in front after 11 minutes in Olomouc, but Lyndon Dykes' first international goal and a Ryan Christie penalty had Scotland ahead.

There were a couple of nervy moments, including the Czech Republic twice hitting the woodwork, but Liverpool full-back Robertson said taking the points was ultimately all that mattered.

"Yeah, look we probably were [on a hiding to nothing], that's part and parcel of it," he told Sky Sports.

"It was far from ideal for them and it wasn't ideal for us. Friday night we we're coming out of a game thinking it's cancelled and are we getting home? Then Saturday it's uncertain and Sunday we have to focus on the game. I think we did that but it's an uncertain weekend for us, not ideal at all.

"We dealt with the cards we were given. But we're top of the group, it was a hiding to nothing, people would have found negatives in whatever we did tonight, but we're not really bothered. We got the three points, we're top of the group and five unbeaten now, let's take some positives."

Scotland manager Clarke added: "We have to pay the coach and players from the Czech Republic a big compliment, it would have been a fairy-tale night for them.

"We were always on a hiding to nothing, everyone told us we had to win the game, we won the game, so we take the points and go home."

Scotland's win followed an unconvincing draw against Israel last time out, a side they meet again next month in the play-offs for next year's rescheduled European Championship.

"We're going into a play-off where it's a one off so let's get the country behind us and let's everyone push forward to try and get us into the Euros cause that was the aim since we started this Nations League two or three years ago," Robertson added.

"We're five unbeaten now and we look forward to a big October because it's make or break."