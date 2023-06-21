Robertson appreciative as Newcastle remember Tiote – Wednesday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Football

Andy Robertson showed his appreciation after a rainy night at Hampden.

Billy Gilmour enjoyed his evening, despite the weather.

As did Scott McTominay.

Chelsea bid farewell to N’Golo Kante.

Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote, on what would have been his 37th birthday.

At the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Happy birthdays.

Boxing

A trip down memory lane for Frank Bruno.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton scrubbed up well at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Cricket

Harry Brook was focusing on the next four Ashes Tests.

Athletics

Not a bad office view.

