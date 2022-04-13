Robert's tiebreaking homer leads White Sox over Mariners 3-2

  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, greets teammates as he runs on the field during an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    1/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, greets teammates as he runs on the field during an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu looks down after striking out swinging during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu looks down after striking out swinging during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    3/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    4/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash looks to the field during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    5/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash looks to the field during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Matt Brash during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    6/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Matt Brash during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    7/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    8/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against he Seattle Mariners during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    9/9

    Mariners White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against he Seattle Mariners during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, greets teammates as he runs on the field during an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu looks down after striking out swinging during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash looks to the field during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Matt Brash during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against he Seattle Mariners during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago White Sox
    Chicago White Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Mariners
    Seattle Mariners
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jesse Winker
    Jesse Winker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luis Robert
    Luis Robert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first home run of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the White Sox over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday in their home opener and extended their winning streak to three.

Robert homered off Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut.

Seattle lost its third straight game after starting with two wins. The Mariners have scored 10 runs: only Baltimore (six) and Milwaukee (nine) began the night with fewer.

Seattle was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, getting an RBI single from Jesse Winker with two outs in the ninth off Liam Hendriks, who struck out Mitch Haniger on three pitches for his first save. The Mariners are hitting .156 (7 for 45) with runners in scoring position this season.

Reynaldo López (1-0) relieved left-hander Bennett Souza with two outs and two on in the fifth and threw a fastball past Haniger for a called third strike.

With Chicago leading 2-1, Aaron Bummer struck out Winker to strand two runners in the seventh. Winkler has gotten all seven of his outs this season on strikeouts.

With the potential tying run at second, Kendall Graveman threw a sinker past Jared Kelenic for a called third strike that ended the eighth.

Brash, a 23-year-old native of Kingston, Ontario, hadn’t pitched above Double-A prior to Tuesday. Brash relied on a sweeping knuckle-curve and a fastball clocked as high as 99.2 mph, on a first-inning pitch to José Abreu. Brash threw 51 knuck-curves, 30 fastballs and four changeups.

Brash’s lone walk, to Josh Harrison with one out in the third set, up Chicago's first run when shortstop J.P. Crawford bobbled Tim Anderson's potential inning-ending double play grounder for an error.

Vince Velasquez, making his White Sox debut, gave up one run and two hits in four innings. Eugenio Suárez had both hits off Velasquez, including a solo homer in the second.

White Sox starting pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Velasquez have allowed three earned runs in 17 innings.

Robert walked in the eighth, stole two bases and scored when Eloy Jiménez bounced into a forceout.

Robert made a leaping catch against the center field wall to rob Winker of an extra-base hit in third, and Jiménez made a running catch in front of the left field wall to rob Luis Torrens to start the seventh.

FIRST PITCH

White Sox Hall of Fame outfielder Harold Baines, who underwent heart and kidney transplant surgery nearly 12 months ago, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Reliever Andrés Muñoz won’t pitch on consecutive days through April, manager Scott Servais said. Munoz missed all of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and pitched in one game for the Mariners in 2021. Muñoz struck out the side in the eighth inning Monday against the Twins.

White Sox: Giolito (abdominal strain) and OF AJ Pollock (right hamstring strain) were put on the 10-day IL, Giolito retroactive to April 9 and Pollock retroactive to April 10. RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino were recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert will start Thursday, manager Tony La Russa said.

UP NEXT

The Mariners will send 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29) to the mound on Wednesday, while the White Sox will go with LHP Dallas Keuchel, who will make his season debut. Ray threw seven innings of three-hit ball in a 2-1 win Friday over the Twins. Keuchel had a career-high 5.28 ERA last season and was left off the 2021 playoff roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.