Roberto De Zerbi’s ‘unwavering confidence’ in Elye Wahi tested by Neal Maupay

After moving from RC Lens to Olympique de Marseille this summer for a fee thought to be worth around €30 million, Elye Wahi (21) has struggled to fully adjust to Roberto De Zerbi’s system.

Wahi scored a penalty in the first game of the campaign against Stade Brestois but has failed to register his name on the scoresheet in any of the following matches. The forward was whistled off the pitch against Stade de Reims in late August after he missed several chances.

The striker had been the clear first-choice striker at the start of the campaign, however, the arrival of Neal Maupay (28) after Faris Moumbagna (24) was injured against Brest has led to questions over Wahi’s future as the starting number nine.

Due to an injury to Wahi, Maupay started the derby against OGC Nice where he scored and had another effort ruled out for being offside. There is the sense that the former Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion forward has also carried a greater threat than Wahi during his limited minutes off the bench.

Marseille to host Angers SCO

According to L’Équipe, De Zerbi still has “unwavering confidence” in Wahi, but the pressure is on for the forward to begin showing more than he has already done this season. Marseille host bottom-of-the-table Angers SCO on Friday evening and it could be an important chance for the former Lens man to underscore why he should remain the starter.

GFFN | Nick Hartland