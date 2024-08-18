Roberto De Zerbi: ‘I’m happy Mason Greenwood scored, as he’ll be less a target for controversy’

Olympique de Marseille’s signing of Mason Greenwood (22) from Manchester United is a highly controversial transfer that appeared to divide the city. Greenwood was arrested and charged in 2022 with attempted rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. In 2023, the charges were discontinued and the player was allowed to return to football. Greenwood has denied all allegations.

The mayor of Marseille had strongly pushed back against the club’s pursuit of the Englishman, while sexual and domestic abuse support groups in the city had warned the club that it would be damaging its reputation. Supporters were divided with some protesting the move creating a social media campaign to put pressure on their club while others appeared to welcome the player and even attended his arrival into the city.

The club president, Pablo Longoria, has assured that he did his due diligence ahead of signing Greenwood. In a press conference presenting Greenwood to the public, the president stated “We are talking about the past, it’s a complex situation, Mason has already spoken on this subject… I took the necessary time to talk with all parties to the case, I can assure you that the club has a professional and meticulous approach.”

Mason Greenwood makes his Marseille debut away to Stade Brestois

Greenwood debuted for the club yesterday in their 5-1 victory over Stade Brestois where he scored twice and contributed to the others. The player received a hostile reception from the Brest faithful who booed his every involvement in the game.

De Zerbi after the match applauded his forward, “Luis Henrique, Greenwood, Elye Wahi hurt [Brest] but they also have the qualities to keep the ball and set the tempo of the game.” The manager continued, “To come back to Greenwood, he is a player at an extraordinary level. I am happy that he scored, he will be less of a target for controversy.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland