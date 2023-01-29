Roberto De Zerbi confirms Brighton are ready to SELL Moises Caicedo to Arsenal

(Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has opened the door to selling Moises Caicedo to Arsenal.

The Ecuadorian midfielder made a surprise public transfer request after the Premier League leaders had a £60million bid rejected by Brighton, having knocked back a £55m offer from Chelsea earlier in the window.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool - which Caicedo sat out - De Zerbi suggested he was ready to use the player’s sale to improve his squad in the final days of the January window.

“Caicedo is a very, very good guy,” he told reporters.

“I can understand because when you are 21 and you have a request from a big team, they are playing in Europe.

“I would like him to finish the season with us. But we are ready to go forward without him - I think we need some players in some positions.

“I spoke a lot with [Brighton chairman] Tony [Bloom], he knows very well my opinion. We are a good team but we can improve from the transfer window.

“We lost [Leandro] Trossard and if we also lose Caicedo, it can be a problem for us if we want to fight for Europe.”

Caicedo has been told not to turn up for Brighton training after making a social media plea to be sold to Arsenal, which De Zerbi feels was the work of others around the youngster.

He added: “I was surprised, but I can understand where the mistake started.

“I don’t know if you understand but Moises is a good guy. I think [he is being influenced by others].”