Roberto Osuna suspended 75 games by MLB after assault investigation

Roberto Osuna hasn’t pitched for the Blue Jays since May 6, and now it looks like he’ll have to wait a lot longer. (AP Photo)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been suspended 75 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, MLB announced in a statement Friday.

Osuna has agreed to not appeal the decision, and the decision will be retroactive back to May 8, shortly after Osuna’s last game played with the Blue Jays. The suspension will run through August 4.

Commissioner Manfred announced today that @BlueJays pitcher Roberto Osuna has accepted a suspension without pay through 8/4/18 for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to 5/8/18 and covers 75 games. pic.twitter.com/NettIJlCjw — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 22, 2018





“My office has completed its investigation into the allegation that Roberto Osuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on May 8, 2018,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded Mr. Osuna violated the Policy.”

The Blue Jays also released a statement, saying the supported Manfred’s decision and will offer no further comment as the case remains a legal matter.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna pic.twitter.com/Utmt48QSqL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 22, 2018





The 21-year-old right-hander was placed on administrative leave by MLB in May after he was charged with assault on a woman in Canada, reportedly a spousal abuse case according to Fanrag Sports’ Jon Heyman. His leave has been extended multiple times as MLB conducted its investigation, and that time missed will be counted toward the suspension.

According to Heyman, it’s believed the league interviewed the alleged victim before reaching its decision. Osuna reportedly plans to plead not guilty to the assault charge in court.

