Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Lands November Release

Miramax’s “Here,” which reunites “Forrest Gump” filmmaker Robert Zemeckis with stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will get a three-step platform release this November from TriStar Pictures.

The film will premiere exclusively in L.A. and N.Y. on Nov. 15, followed by a limited release on Nov. 22, and a wide release on Nov. 27.

This summer marks 30 years since “Forrest Gump” first premiered. Zemeckis re-teamed with writer Eric Roth to pen the script for “Here,” which is based on the innovative 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. The story is centered in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years.

Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery will also star. In January 2023, it was revealed that Hanks and Wright would be digitally de-aged for the ambitious project, using technological advancements stemming from a partnership between AI technology firm Metaphysic and Hollywood agency CAA.

“I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story,” Zemeckis said in a statement at the time. “With ‘Here,’ the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible! Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film.”

“Here” is produced by Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block. Executive producers are Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov and Thom Zadra.

