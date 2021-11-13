Robert Woods reportedly tore ACL in practice a day after Rams agreed to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams need Odell Beckham Jr. to step up immediately. Wide receiver Robert Woods reportedly tore his ACL in practice Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move will keep Woods out for the entire 2021 season, and could affect Woods' availability early next season. Woods, 29, was off to another solid start with the Rams. Through nine games, Woods had 45 catches for 556 yards and 4 touchdowns.

After some middling seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Woods blossomed into a key pass catcher in the Rams' offense. In his first three seasons with the team, Woods averaged 77 receptions and 1,044 receiving yards. The team rewarded Woods with a four-year, $65 million extension prior to the 2020 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. joined team just before Robert Woods injury

Woods' injury comes a day after the Rams announced they agreed to a deal with Beckham. The signing came as a surprise at the time, as the Rams had both Cooper Kupp and Woods as their top options. Second-year player Van Jefferson has also shown flashes this season, giving the team a solid trio at the position.

The Woods injury now puts pressure on Beckham to learn the playbook and show he still has plenty left in the tank immediately. If the former is an issue, Jefferson will likely serve as the team's No. 2 receiver during Monday's game. But if Beckham can get acclimated quickly, he could leap into the starting lineup just days after signing.

Beckham joined the Rams after negotiating his exit from the Cleveland Browns. Given the talented wide receivers on the team's roster, it was assumed Beckham passed on more playing time elsewhere to chase a ring in Los Angeles.

Now that Woods is out, Beckham will have the perfect opportunity to prove he can still produce at an elite level.