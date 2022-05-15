Robert Williams to return for Game 7
Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is available to play in Game 7.
Has missed the last three games with left knee soreness.
He will not start. Grant Williams will continue to start in his place. – 1:53 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is available to play today. He will come off the bench. Udoka said the Celtics will “use him if needed.” He hasn’t been able to do much basketball work lately so sounds like his role could be very limited. – 1:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams will still start with Rob Williams available. – 1:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness. – 1:51 PM
Brian Robb: Rob Williams will be active for Game 7 today per Ime Udoka -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 15, 2022
Jay King: Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 7. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 14, 2022
Jay King: Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 13, 2022