Robert Williams to return for Game 7

Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

UPDATE: Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to play in Game 7

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:55 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is available to play in Game 7.

Has missed the last three games with left knee soreness.

He will not start. Grant Williams will continue to start in his place. – 1:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Robert Williams III is available to play. He will not start and they will “use him if needed.”

Boston will keep the rotations they’ve used in these games he has been out. – 1:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams is available to play today. He will come off the bench. Udoka said the Celtics will “use him if needed.” He hasn’t been able to do much basketball work lately so sounds like his role could be very limited. – 1:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams is active and available to play in Game 7 today. – 1:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Robert Williams is available today and will come off the bench – 1:52 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Robert Williams is AVAILABLE today. He will come off the bench. #Celtics #Bucks – 1:51 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams will still start with Rob Williams available. – 1:51 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Per Ime, Rob Williams is available today. – 1:51 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Rob Williams is available to play in Game 7 today. – 1:51 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams is available for Game 7 per Ime Udoka – 1:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness. – 1:51 PM

Story continues

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

The Celtics have declared Rob Williams (knee) as questionable for the third straight game ahead of their Game 7 matchup this afternoon masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:35 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks

https://t.co/nvIHZLgjaG pic.twitter.com/auRT1exbMt – 7:55 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable for Sunday’s Game 7 against visiting Milwaukee. – 4:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams is again listed as questionable for Game 7.

Sam Hauser remains out. – 4:50 PM

More on this storyline

Brian Robb: Rob Williams will be active for Game 7 today per Ime Udoka -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 15, 2022

Jay King: Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 7. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 14, 2022

Jay King: Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 13, 2022