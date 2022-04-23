Robert Williams to return for Celtics in Game 3 vs Nets

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK (AP) — Center Robert Williams is set to play for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round series against Brooklyn after missing nearly a month with torn cartilage in his left knee.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams was available to play about 20-24 minutes off the bench Saturday night. Williams started all 61 games in which he played during the regular season.

Williams, one of the league's best defensive centers, averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during the regular season. He missed the final seven games with his knee injury.

Udoka said Williams has felt good after his scrimmage sessions and met every benchmark to be cleared to return with the Celtics holding a 2-0 lead in the series.

