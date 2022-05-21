Robert Williams officially out for Game 3

HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
Jay King: Robert Williams is officially out, per the Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is out once again with knee soreness, so Daniel Theis will start in his place.
Quick piece w/ @Joe Vardon on the latest over @The Athletic: theathletic.com/news/celtics-r…7:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams is OUT with left knee soreness. #Celtics #Heat7:08 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
The Celtics have now listed Rob Williams as officially out for Game 3 – 7:08 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is officially out, per the Celtics. – 7:08 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (knee) is out and Daniel Theis will start in his place tonight against the Miami Heat. – 7:07 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is officially out, per Celtics. Daniel Theis will start. – 7:06 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s official: Robert Williams is out tonight – 7:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics make it official, announcing that Robert Williams will miss tonight’s game with left knee soreness. Udoka said Daniel Theis will start in his place. – 7:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
And official now: Rob Williams is OUT for Game 3, per the Celtics. – 7:05 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Missing the may rob Williams isn’t really a big loss..February rob Williams? Different story – 7:04 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rob Williams is OUT for Game 3 tonight.
Daniel Theis will start in his place. – 7:03 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Rob Williams has some knee sorness and may not be able to play tonight. If he can’t, Ime Udoka said Daniel Theis will get the start. – 6:49 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
If Rob Williams can’t go, Daniel Theis will get the start. – 6:49 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Daniel Theis will start for the Celtics in Game 3 if, as we expect, Rob Williams is eventually ruled out.
Grant Williams will stay in his regular role off the bench. – 6:49 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ime Udoka said if Robert Williams III can’t play tonight due to his sore knee, Daniel Theis (and not Grant Williams) would start. – 6:48 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Daniel Theis will start if Robert Williams is not available, per Ime Udoka.
“We like our size always.”
He wants Al Horford to keep the same role at the start that he would have next to Robert Williams. Grant Williams would stay in his bench role. – 6:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Rob Williams can’t play tonight, Daniel Theis will start in his place, per Ime Udoka. – 6:48 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams will test out his knee pre-game before deciding on availability. – 6:48 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ime udoka says daniel theis will start for rob williams – 6:48 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Theis would start in place of Robert Williams for Celtics – 6:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Robert Williams had some soreness and swelling today. He’ll get checked out again shortly and a determination will be made – 6:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics coach Ime Udopka declines to confirm if Robert Williams III (knee) is out tonight vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m., TD Garden. “He had some soreness and swelling that popped up,” he said. – 6:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is still questionable for Game 3, per Ime Udoka. – 6:46 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Robert Williams III (left knee) is expected to be out for Game 3 vs. the Heat, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/9vDjwaarai6:34 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No Rob Williams for Celtics in Game 3 per Woj masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…6:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Robert Williams means more Daniel Theis
The Heat need Bam and Herro
And now there’s a clear opening
Run that PnR into the ground – 6:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Unfortunate for the Celtics to be without Rob Williams, but they’ve got the frontcourt depth to get by. We’ve seen it time and time again in these playoffs. – 6:18 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Kyle Lowry Intends To Return In Game 3; Robert Williams III Questionable ⁦@HoopsRumorshoopsrumors.com/2022/05/kyle-l…2:07 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Rob Williams was a surprise add to the Celtics injury report on Saturday afternoon masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…1:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is questionable for tonight’s Game 3 due to left knee soreness, per the Celtics. – 1:15 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is questionable for tonight due to knee soreness, per the Celtics. – 12:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics now listing starting center Robert Williams as questionable because of left knee soreness. – 12:55 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics now list Robert Williams questionable with right knee soreness. – 12:54 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable for Game 3 with left knee soreness. – 12:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable to play tonight with left knee soreness, in an update to their injury report post-shootaround. Williams missed the final three games against the Bucks with soreness in that same knee. – 12:53 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
No members of #Cavs made the NBA All-Defensive Teams. Rookie Evan Mobley came the closest, getting 13 Second Team votes. That was 21 pts away. Jarrett Allen got one Second Team vote. He was only eligible at center, which hurt his chances because of Rudy Gobert & Robert Williams. – 8:59 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart first team, Robert Williams second team All Defense pic.twitter.com/KahhCPPjCq8:40 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: 1st team All-Defense
Rob Williams: 2nd team
Al Horford, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown all received first-team votes while Derrick White received 3 second-team votes. League-high 6 Celtics earned All-Defense votes.
Must be pretty good when your 6th man gets some. pic.twitter.com/Tv7vGJYEZP8:36 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension.
However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned.
The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. – 8:19 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle was voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, receiving a total of 87 points (8 First Team votes, 71 Second).
Joel Embiid received 33 points (3 1st, 27 2nd), well behind Robert Williams III, who was the Second Team center with 70 total points. – 8:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics who received votes for NBA All-Defensive Teams:
Marcus Smart – 99 First, 0 Second
Robert Williams III – 3 First, 64 Second
Jayson Tatum – 1 First, 2 Second
Jaylen Brown – 1 First
Al Horford – 1 First
Derrick White – 3 Second – 8:16 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart = 1st team all defense
Robert Williams = 2nd team all defense pic.twitter.com/Vm8I7jli368:14 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-Defensive is Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert.
Second Team All-Defensive is Jrue Holliday, Matisse Thybulle, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Robert Williams III. pic.twitter.com/GGoAbSvOeI8:14 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid received 3 1st team votes and 27 second team votes for All-Defense. That’s one point shy of the lowest point total on second team (Draymond Green, 34) but well behind 2nd team center (Robert Williams, 70 points) – 8:14 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA All-Defensive Teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart
Second Team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:12 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:
First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart
Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Robert Williams III was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. – 8:11 PM

More on this storyline

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams has some soreness and swelling. Celtics will examine him again soon and determine his status from there. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 21, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics C Robert Williams (left knee) is expected to be out for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 21, 2022

Ira Winderman: Per Celtics: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 21, 2022

