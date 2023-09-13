Robert Williams: Mum renews appeal to find out what happened to her son - 21 years after he disappeared

A mum has issued a renewed appeal to find out what happened to her son - 21 years after he disappeared.

Robert Williams was 15 years old when he went missing from his home in Resolven, Neath, on 22 March 2002.

Saturday would have marked his 37th birthday - and his mum Cheryl said the family needed closure.

"I know that Robert is never coming home," she said.

"I just want his body back so I can bury him. He deserves that. I don't want him out there on his own and we need closure as a family.

"Someone out there knows what happened to him. As a mother knowing my child is lying somewhere has destroyed me emotionally and physically. I need to know what happened to him."

South Wales Police said Mr Williams attended a house party in Tair Felin, Aberdulais.

The force believes other local people present may hold vital information which could help with its investigation.

Detective Inspector Dai Butt said the force remained "committed" to finding out what happened.

"I believe that the local community of Aberdulais holds key information that might help us understand what happened to him," he said.

"If you were at the party or have any information regarding Robert's movements or disappearance, we would really like to speak to you."

South Wales Police encouraged people to get in touch with them "no matter how small or insignificant" the information may be.