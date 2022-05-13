Robert Williams out again for Celtics due to knee soreness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Williams III
    Robert Williams III
    American basketball player
  • Ime Udoka
    Ime Udoka
    American basketball player and coach

Jay King: Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rob Williams (knee) is OUT again for Game 6 tonight. – 6:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams still has pain and soreness from a bone bruise and that the Celtics “won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent”. – 6:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent. – 6:03 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is out tonight – 6:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT with left knee soreness caused by a small bone bruise.
Says pain is still there. – 6:03 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is OUT again – 6:03 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams remains out tonight per Ime Udoka – 6:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is OUT for Game 6. – 6:03 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Rob Williams is out. – 6:03 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Here’s the play where Robert Williams got a bone bruise on his knee. Ime Udoka was asked if it was on the play Williams ran into Giannis.
“Yes. Giannis ran into him.” pic.twitter.com/SPIZ38Ca2W12:52 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is now dealing with a bone bruise in his knee which has left him questionable for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…12:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams remains questionable for Game 6. Udoka said he received a small bone bruise after a Game 3 collision with Giannis that caused the swelling. Scan proved no structural damage but there’s still soreness. #Celtics #Bucks12:05 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Imagining revealed that Robert Williams has a bone bruise. Structurally his knee has fine. The swelling came from the bone bruise, which Ime Udoka said came from the collision with Giannis in Game 3. Williams questionable tonight. – 12:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is still questionable for tonight.
Had some scans done and did show a small bone bruise. But everything structurally is fine.
Bone bruise caused the swelling. – 12:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams is still questionable. Knee scan showed everything is structurally good and his swelling has gone down, but he has a small bone bruise he suffered in Game 3 when he ran into Giannis. – 12:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is still questionable. He has a bone bruise from Game 3 per Ime Udoka. – 12:04 PM

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams is still questionable. Swelling is down, but he’s still sore. Udoka said that Williams had a scan and everything structurally is fine, but that Williams has a bone bruise from a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / May 13, 2022

Jay King: Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for Game 6. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 12, 2022

Andrew Lopez: Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT tonight with left knee soreness. Swelling went down but still had soreness today so team being overly cautious. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / May 11, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Precious Achiuwa was the Raptors' most improved player

    It was unknown what Precious Achiuwa's role would be coming into his first season with the Raptors. Fast forward to the end of the season and the sophomore is now one of Toronto's most exciting up and coming players. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Why Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk is on verge of offensive eruption

    Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is showing signs that he's coming out of his hitting slump.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

    OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex. It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world champions

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i