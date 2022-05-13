Robert Williams out again for Celtics due to knee soreness

Jay King: Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent.

Source: Twitter @ByJayKing

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams still has pain and soreness from a bone bruise and that the Celtics “won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent”. – 6:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent. – 6:03 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is OUT with left knee soreness caused by a small bone bruise.

Says pain is still there. – 6:03 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Jay King @ByJayKing

Here’s the play where Robert Williams got a bone bruise on his knee. Ime Udoka was asked if it was on the play Williams ran into Giannis.

“Yes. Giannis ran into him.” pic.twitter.com/SPIZ38Ca2W – 12:52 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams is now dealing with a bone bruise in his knee which has left him questionable for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Robert Williams remains questionable for Game 6. Udoka said he received a small bone bruise after a Game 3 collision with Giannis that caused the swelling. Scan proved no structural damage but there’s still soreness. #Celtics #Bucks – 12:05 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Imagining revealed that Robert Williams has a bone bruise. Structurally his knee has fine. The swelling came from the bone bruise, which Ime Udoka said came from the collision with Giannis in Game 3. Williams questionable tonight. – 12:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is still questionable for tonight.

Had some scans done and did show a small bone bruise. But everything structurally is fine.

Bone bruise caused the swelling. – 12:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says Rob Williams is still questionable. Knee scan showed everything is structurally good and his swelling has gone down, but he has a small bone bruise he suffered in Game 3 when he ran into Giannis. – 12:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams is still questionable. He has a bone bruise from Game 3 per Ime Udoka. – 12:04 PM

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams is still questionable. Swelling is down, but he’s still sore. Udoka said that Williams had a scan and everything structurally is fine, but that Williams has a bone bruise from a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / May 13, 2022

