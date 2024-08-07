Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 308 fight

.

The UFC has re-booked an intriguing middleweight matchup between former champion [autotag]Robert Whittaker[/autotag] and [autotag]Khamzat Chimaev[/autotag] for UFC 308.

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev preview

Whittaker (26-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) and Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) originally were scheduled to headline UFC Saudi Arabia in June, but health issues for Chimaev caused the fight to be canceled. Now they'll give it a go in a three-round bout.

Chimaev made an unforgettable splash in the UFC in 2020 after winning two fights in 10 days, but he's struggled to stay active for various reasons. Chimaev, the No. 9 fighter in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings, outpointed Kamaru Usman in his most recent bout last October at UFC 294 and will now try to get some momentum going. A win over Whittaker could be all he needs to secure a title shot given how much Dana White has raved about him.

No. 4 Whittaker, meanwhile, once again will take on a lesser-ranked foe. He destroyed Chimaev's replacement, Ikram Aliskerov, by first-round knockout at UFC on ABC 6, then said he would welcome a rescheduling with Chimaev if that's what the promotion wanted. Whittaker will attempt to add Chimaev's name to his winning streak alongside Aliskerov and Paulo Costa to prove he's worthy of a chance to regain the 185-pound title.

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev odds

Whittaker is the former champ with more experience and more activity lately, but oddsmakers have him listed as a +176 underdog, with Chimaev coming back as a -230 favorite via FanDuel.

How to watch Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 306

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 308.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 308 fight