Robert Whittaker: Marvin Vettori’s fake handshake at weigh-ins ‘a grubby thing to do’

PARIS – Robert Whittaker admits Marvin Vettori’s pre-fight antics got to him a bit.

The former UFC middleweight champion was left hanging at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 209 after his opponent faked a handshake and then got in his face for a tense staredown. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) went on to beat Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in a unanimous decision in the co-main event of the card.

Afterward, Whittaker told reporters that Vettori’s fake handshake didn’t sit well with him.

“It was grubby,” Whittaker said at the UFC Fight Night 209 post-fight press conference. “It was just grubby. It’s a grubby thing to do. My coaches anticipated he would do something like that to annoy me. It did. It was a grubby act.”

Related

UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa Facebook founder throws hands: Watch Mark Zuckerberg show off MMA skills

And as far as his performance, Whittaker was able to bounce back from his second championship loss to Israel Adesanya and solidify his status as a top contender in the division.

Whittaker was very much happy with his showing, but says there’s room for improvement.

“I think I let the feeling out process go on a little too long in the first round,” Whittaker said. “I started a little slower than I would’ve liked in hindsight. But that’s always the beauty of hindsight, and after I gauged his space, controlled it, worked out his range, yeah, went to work.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 209.

Will Whittaker get a 2nd title shot in 2022? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie