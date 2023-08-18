Robert Whittaker curious to see how Israel Adesanya approaches Sean Strickland’s unorthodox style at UFC 293

Robert Whittaker thinks Sean Strickland could be a dangerous opponent for Israel Adesanya.

Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) challenges middleweight champion Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) in the main event of UFC 293 on Sept. 9 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.

According to DraftKings, Strickland is a big +350 underdog against Adesanya, who is a -455 favorite. Not too many people are giving Strickland a chance, but Whittaker wonders if Strickland’s pressure can trouble Adesanya.

“I am curious to see how Adesanya approaches Sean’s style, because it is very unorthodox,” Whittaker told Fox Sports. “He has a very upright, straight stance. He is susceptible to leg kicks, but he likes that pressure fighting. I think the Sean we saw last fight was probably his best showing. I think that is a very dangerous Strickland. I am very interested to see if that Strickland can do something that can trouble to counter fighter that Izzy is.”

Strickland is not known for his knockout power, but his forward pressure has resulted in TKO finishes over the likes of Brendan Allen, and Abus Magomedov. Former champion Whittaker says Adesanya can’t take Strickland lightly.

“I think every middleweight worth their salt has a puncher’s chance,” Whittaker said. “Every one of us hits like a ton of bricks. And then as you saw with my last fight (against Dricus Du Plessis), grit and determination on the right night can do big things.

“So with Sean coming in with nothing to lose and being a little unorthodox and being the way that he is, his upright stance – he’s taller, so his reach is a little better, he likes to pressure fight, and to go with that, the showing that we saw in his last performance – yeah, I would not rule Sean out for this fight.”

