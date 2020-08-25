Robert Tuzzo is Changing the Way Professionals Learn About Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Robert Tuzzo has spent over two decades seeking new innovations as a veteran of the real estate market.

Currently, he maintains the position of Vice President for the northeast division of Cross Country Mortgage, one of the largest privately-owned mortgage banks in the country. As an expert of his field for more than 20 years, Robert has continually worked to create new opportunities for others in the real estate and mortgage field.

Six years ago, Robert increasingly began to realize certain inefficiencies in the way many newer real estate professionals conducted business. In a world where transactions make up a large percentage of time spent working, total familiarity with documentation and knowledge of other strategies are essential. By now, Robert had developed these skills with his associates around him, but he realized many others, some of whom affected his own work in one way or another, had yet to realize such skills.

Robert and his associates saw a significant need in the realm of education within the real estate and mortgage world. Alongside well-known trainer Doug Vairo, Robert co-founded the New York School of Real Estate, a pro bono institution focused on providing the underserved real estate community with quality and effective educational resources. Robert envisioned the NY School of Real Estate as not only a way to give back to the community but also an opportunity to grow the educational options for emerging real estate professionals.

One huge element that fueled the momentum of this educational pursuit was Robert and Co.'s inclusion in Triple Play, one of the largest real estate conventions in the world. Reaching new audiences with their promotion of unique resources, they were able to educate thousands of professionals over the last few years, inspiring a surge in educational opportunities.

As the NY School of Real Estate began to grow, Robert refined the contents and resources that made up the foundation of his education initiative. Being utilized at the time by over 30,000 real estate professionals, the organization crafted a compendium of information in vital areas such as understanding credit, the mortgage process from a to z, mortgage qualifications, appraisals and how values are determined, rehab loans, how primary and secondary markets work, and other important areas of the market. These resources were taught through both Robert's initiatives and given to local boards in the area to use for education and certification.

As remote learning began to become more prominent, Robert shifted toward the growth of webinars and other digital resources that hungry participants could consume via the internet. His efforts to create an educational experience that delivered both professionally and personally had grown immensely as the pandemic caused remote learning to become an essential practice. Quickly, the platform grew to 3,000 participants a week, on target for 150,000 in the year.

As the online resources became priority for Robert, a number of his educational efforts narrowed on the immersion and capitalization of social media and other technological resources relevant to real estate practices. Robert had found that many people under this specification were apprehensive to make the transition to the digital world. But as wide-reaching digitally-focused real estate forces grew, those who stuck to more traditional ways of operation had begun to progressively lose sustainable business. And now, especially during a time where people aren't able to shake hands and kiss babies, a digitally minded approach to business became key.

