Robert Spilman Is The President of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) And They Just Picked Up 1.8% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Spilman, the President of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) recently shelled out US$78k to buy stock, at US$15.58 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.8%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bassett Furniture Industries

The Lead Independent Director William Warden made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$162k worth of shares at a price of US$16.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.55. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Bassett Furniture Industries insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Bassett Furniture Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bassett Furniture Industries insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 8.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bassett Furniture Industries Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Bassett Furniture Industries shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bassett Furniture Industries (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

